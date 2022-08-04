Want to Work With Stylist Molly Dickson or at Inside Out Agency? Applications Are Open Now!

Photo: Imaxtree

Looking to break into the fashion industry or make moves from your current role? Fashionista posts job listings daily across every field, from PR to design and from internships to managers.

Right now, celebrity stylist Molly Dickson is looking for interns. Inside Out Agency is looking for an entry-level fashion assistant. Paul Wilmot Communications is currently hiring for a beauty account executive, and The Great Eros is hiring for sales stylists. Apply now! Or check out the rest of the open job listings here.

Interested in posting a job listing with us? Packages start at $100, and you can find more info here or email Winnie at winnie@breakingmedia.com to get started. We look forward to working together.