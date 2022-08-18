Skip to main content

Want to Work at Good Light or Foundation? Applications Are Open Now!

Whether you're looking for an internship or something higher up.
open-hiring-fashion-jobs-internships-august-2022

Looking to break into the fashion industry or make moves from your current role? Fashionista posts job listings daily across every field, from PR to design and from internships to managers.

Right now, Good Light is looking for a remote graphic design intern. Foundation is also looking for beauty PR interns. Babel Fair Showroom is currently hiring for a junior sales executive, and Kirna Zabete is hiring for a merchandising assistant. Apply now! Or check out the rest of the open job listings here.

Interested in posting a job listing with us? Packages start at $100, and you can find more info here or email Winnie at winnie@breakingmedia.com to get started. We look forward to working together.

