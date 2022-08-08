Great Outfits In Fashion History: Pamela Anderson's Gigantic Hat

Her boldest statement isn't quite as iconically sexy as some of her other looks.

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

In the late 1990s, Pamela Anderson became many things: a new wife to Tommy Lee, a new mom and, of course, a tabloid sensation. Her most underrated title of the time, however, was fashion icon. After spearheading arguably one of the most iconic looks of all time — a.k.a. the red one-piece bathing suit from the series "Baywatch" — Anderson went on to create more memorable fashion moments on and off the screen.

From elaborate corsets to iridescent takes on slip dresses, she wasn't shy about making a bold statement. Perhaps her boldest one isn't quite as iconically sexy as some of her other looks — I'm, of course, talking about the beyond gigantic wide-brim sun hat Anderson wore to the 1997 American Music Awards.

Photo: Ron Wolfson/Getty Images

The Hollywood it-girl paired the oversized accessory with a skintight mesh dress featuring a repeating red damask pattern, chunky platform heels (à la Versace 2021) and simple scrunchie-tied pigtails.

This wouldn't be the last time the star sported some uniquely large headwear: At the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, Anderson donned a furry, baby-pink bucket hat that would become another one of her most famous looks.

Shop slightly more wearable statement hats Pam would approve of in the gallery below:

6 Gallery 6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.