Skip to main content

Great Outfits In Fashion History: Pamela Anderson's Gigantic Hat

Her boldest statement isn't quite as iconically sexy as some of her other looks.
pamela anderson giant hat 2

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

In the late 1990s, Pamela Anderson became many things: a new wife to Tommy Lee, a new mom and, of course, a tabloid sensation. Her most underrated title of the time, however, was fashion icon. After spearheading arguably one of the most iconic looks of all time — a.k.a. the red one-piece bathing suit from the series "Baywatch" — Anderson went on to create more memorable fashion moments on and off the screen.

From elaborate corsets to iridescent takes on slip dresses, she wasn't shy about making a bold statement. Perhaps her boldest one isn't quite as iconically sexy as some of her other looks — I'm, of course, talking about the beyond gigantic wide-brim sun hat Anderson wore to the 1997 American Music Awards.

pamela anderson giant hat close up
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Hollywood it-girl paired the oversized accessory with a skintight mesh dress featuring a repeating red damask pattern, chunky platform heels (à la Versace 2021) and simple scrunchie-tied pigtails.

This wouldn't be the last time the star sported some uniquely large headwear: At the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, Anderson donned a furry, baby-pink bucket hat that would become another one of her most famous looks.

Shop slightly more wearable statement hats Pam would approve of in the gallery below:

sssense miharayashuro hat
eric javits hat
jacquemus oversized hat
6
Gallery
6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

Mariah Carey holds her two Grammy awards in 1991.
Style

Great Outfits In Fashion History: Mariah Carey's Crystal LBD

Yet another '90s Mimi look begging to be re-created today.

By Brooke FrischerJul 25, 2022
Britney Spears at the 2001 Teen Choice Awards.
Style

Great Outfits In Fashion History: Britney Spears' Denim Corset

An underrated look from the queen of denim.

By Brooke FrischerJul 7, 2022
pam anderson 1996 girl t shirt
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Pamela Anderson in a '90s Graphic Baby Tee and Mini Skirt

Posing on a motorcycle, naturally.

By Dhani MauMar 10, 2022
2judy garland poppies
Style

Great Outfits In Fashion History: Judy Garland's Poppy Dress

The Hollywood icon paid homage to her time in "Oz" and sent a deeper message through her style.

By Brooke FrischerJul 18, 2022