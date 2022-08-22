Supreme Is Collaborating With Pat McGrath Labs Again

Photo: Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

Supreme and Pat McGrath Labs are at it again. Following a very buzzy link-up in 2020, the cult streetwear label is releasing another co-branded product with the beloved makeup artist's beauty company.

On Monday, Pat McGrath Labs announced it would team up with Supreme once again, this time on nail polish — a first for both parties.

The Supreme/Pat McGrath Labs Nail Polish set contains three "long-lasting, high-shine" colors (red, black and white), plus custom logo nail decals, per a press release. Pricing and exact release date are to be announced, but we do know that the product will be sold exclusively at Supreme.

In August 2020, the two companies released a Supreme-red version of Pat McGrath Labs' MatteTrance Lipstick, and like with pretty much every one of the streetwear label's drops, it sold out very quickly. So, if you want to get your hands on this first-of-its-kind product, you'll want to keep your eyes on the @patmcgrathreal Instagram account, where details are expected to be shared first.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.