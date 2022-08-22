Skip to main content

Supreme Is Collaborating With Pat McGrath Labs Again

This time on nail polish — a new category for the beloved beauty brand.
Supreme x PAT McGRATH LABS_Nail Polish

Supreme and Pat McGrath Labs are at it again. Following a very buzzy link-up in 2020, the cult streetwear label is releasing another co-branded product with the beloved makeup artist's beauty company. 

On Monday, Pat McGrath Labs announced it would team up with Supreme once again, this time on nail polish — a first for both parties. 

The Supreme/Pat McGrath Labs Nail Polish set contains three "long-lasting, high-shine" colors (red, black and white), plus custom logo nail decals, per a press release. Pricing and exact release date are to be announced, but we do know that the product will be sold exclusively at Supreme

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

In August 2020, the two companies released a Supreme-red version of Pat McGrath Labs' MatteTrance Lipstick, and like with pretty much every one of the streetwear label's drops, it sold out very quickly. So, if you want to get your hands on this first-of-its-kind product, you'll want to keep your eyes on the @patmcgrathreal Instagram account, where details are expected to be shared first. 

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

pat-mcgrath-labs-supreme-lipstick
Beauty

Supreme Is Collaborating With Pat McGrath on a Red Lipstick

Because it's 2020 and why not?

By Stephanie Saltzman
pat-mcgrath-labs-promo
Beauty

Pat McGrath Labs' Valuation Just Surpassed That of Kylie Cosmetics

A new investment puts it at an estimated $1 billion, as compared with the reality star brand's $800 million.

By Stephanie Saltzman
pat-mcgrath-lip-gloss-promo
News

Pat McGrath's Makeup Will Be Sold at The Met

The prolific makeup artist drew inspiration from Renaissance and Baroque paintings when creating the new products.

By Stephanie Saltzman
pat-mcgrath-labs-promo
Beauty

Pat McGrath Is Dropping 20 New Lipstick And Eyeshadow Shades

Even better, she's ushering in see now, buy now beauty.

By Stephanie Saltzman