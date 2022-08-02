Paul Wilmot Communications Is Hiring An Account Executive, Beauty In New York, NY

Paul Wilmot Communications is looking for an ambitious and enthusiastic Account Executive to join its expanding Beauty team. The ideal candidate will support the senior staff on strategy, media outreach, press previews, events and managing junior staff.



Founded in New York City 1997 with a new office that opened in Nashville in 2022, Paul Wilmot Communications has produced a significant public relations track record drawing from the highest profile fashion houses, beauty and wellness brands, retailer and e-comm powerhouses, as well as hospitality, non-profit and luxury lifestyle clientele. By cross-promoting within our divisions, PWC offers our clients access to new markets, thought leadership and increased visibility.



The ideal candidate for this role will possess a breadth of experience across beauty and wellness clientele, with a minimum of 3-5 years of experience in this area. This candidate will manage a roster of editorial contacts spanning beauty, wellness and lifestyle press, and have the ability to secure product placement, beauty awards, event coverage, news announcements and ongoing editorial on behalf of clients. This candidate will have superior knowledge of the evolving media landscape and regularly contribute to new ideas for placement opportunities.



● Support Senior Beauty staff on selected accounts with guidance and direction from the team.

● Contribute to bi-annual PR plans for all beauty clients including new, buzz-worthy ideas

● Support on workflow, deadlines, budgets, and resources (both team and dollars) for selected accounts

● Handle day-to-day pitching for the client with designated contacts and outreach initiatives

● Continually update and monitor status report to ensure pitching efforts on track

● Attend divisional meetings equipped with pertinent updates, client issues, applicable news to share with Division

● Must possess a strong level of experience in social platforms and digital media both within the paid, owned and earned realm

● A strong understanding and awareness of the influencing blogs and bloggers of the moment and the content belonging to each

● Train and manage Junior AE / Assistant on team, including detailed walk-throughs of PWC protocol, showing example of how memos / mailings are done, Fashion GPS, etc.; supervise staff to ensure daily tasks are being handled

● Knowledge of Beauty and Wellness industry mandatory

● Weekly meetings with editors and influencers

● Ability to communicate on a professional level with top level executives

● Effectively collaborate with peers across the different divisions within the agency to enhance company culture and sharing of ideas



QUALIFICATIONS:

● Must have 3-5 years’ experience

● Must be good communicator with good writing skills

● Must demonstrate a keen interest in the beauty and wellness field

● Proven relationships with beauty editors and social media influencers a must



Please send resumes to pwc@paulwilmot.com