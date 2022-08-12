Paul Wilmot Communications Is Seeking A PR Intern In New York, NY
Position Overview and Responsibilities:
PWC is looking for an Intern to join a Leading Boutique Public Relations Firm in NYC. Internships will be assigned within the Fashion division.
Responsibilities include:
• Track all samples/items/comp loans
• Assemble client credits and keep up to date
• Monitor for client press clippings daily, clip and scan secured placements in timely manner to send to clients/account teams
• Continually scan dailies / websites to stay abreast of new publications / columns / trends etc. that apply to division and alert team accordingly
• Handle send-outs and mailings from office as needed
• Responsible for keeping office showrooms / product closet neat and orderly
• Maintain office collateral stock (bags, tissue paper, ribbons, folders, letterhead, press kits)
• Maintain and update contact/media lists
• Assist account staff with daily duties of account management and client servicing in a timely and professional manner
• Arrange for distribution of client items and press materials via shipping and/or messenger services
• Help maintain monthly status reports / ongoing credit charts and assemble client credit books
• Build Strong working knowledge of Muckrack
• Assist and volunteer for in-person events, regardless of division, whenever help is needed
• Maintain PWC standards of professionalism and courtesy
Qualifications:
• Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, PR, or Communications preferred
• Open to all Candidates
• *Must be located in the NYC tri-state area and available to come into the office in-person
About Paul Wilmot Communications:
Paul Wilmot Communications was established in 1997 in New York City. Over the course of the last 20 years, the agency has produced a significant public relations track record drawing from the highest profile fashion houses, prestige beauty and wellness brands, global consumer brands, retailers, and luxury lifestyle clientele. By cross-promoting within our divisions, PWC offers our clients access to new markets, thought leadership and increased visibility.
Paul Wilmot is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. M/F/D/V.
Please forward all resumes to pwc@paulwilmot.com