Must Read: Phlur Expands Into Body Care, Uniqlo Sister Brand GU Is Coming To The U.S.

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Phlur expands into body care

The Chriselle Lim-led fragrance company is expanding into body washes and lotions. The line will feature some of the brand's best-selling fragrances including Missing Person, Apricot Priveé, Hanami and Not Your Baby. The Body Wash ($30) and Body Lotion ($36) are immediately available to shop on Phlur.com. More scents, as well as new eau de parfum fragrances, will come later this year. {Fashionista inbox}

Uniqlo sister brand GU is coming to the U.S.

GU, the Asia-based sister brand of Uniqlo, is planning to enter the U.S. market with a Soho, New York pop-up store in the fall. The Fast Retailing-owned store focuses on delivering trendier pieces at a lower price. The store will encompass 2,900 square-feet of sales floor and carry clothing and accessories for both men and women. Osamu Yunoki, GU's chief executive officer, said that the product offering will change as the brand tests out what types of styles are most popular among western customers. {WWD}

How Beyoncé writes her own rules in fashion

For Harper's Bazaar, Rachel Tashjian explains the strategy behind Beyoncé's visionary fashion choices. For the release of her new album "Renaissance" last week, Beyoncé shared a collection of photos featuring bold wardrobe pieces, many of them by relatively unknown designers. Up-and-comers Gianni Naazar and Nusi Quero are seen alongside a few bigger names, such as Daniel Roseberry's Schiaparelli and Alaïa. Tashjian writes, "These are not pieces that represent the obsessions of each designer, or the priorities of their brands. They represent, instead, Beyoncé's vision for herself. They are the latest expression of her pure style." {Harper's Bazaar}

How brands should prepare for crackdowns on greenwashing

Following the news that the European Union is preparing a suite of legislation to curb fashion's impact and ensure sustainability marketing is credible, along with a class-action lawsuit being filed against H&M for "misleading" sustainability marketing in New York, brands should prepare for the crackdowns on greenwashing. Rachel Deely writes for Business of Fashion, "regulators are particularly focused on vague language that could mislead consumers," such as terms like "green," "sustainable" or "eco-friendly." Additionally, brands simply need to be more transparent in their marketing. "It is likely to become more important for brands to play a bigger role in educating consumers about fashion's impact. That also means offering more transparency around the challenges and limitations of any sustainability efforts." {Business of Fashion}

Homepage photo: Courtesy of Phlur

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.