Ralph Lauren's 2022 U.S. Open Collection Is Here for All Your Tenniscore Needs

Since 2005, Polo Ralph Lauren has provided the official uniforms for on-court staff at the U.S. Open, and 2022 is no exception: The brand will dress over 250 on-court officials and 400 ball-crew members. But those not employed by the event can get in on the action, too.

On Thursday, Polo Ralph Lauren released the campaign for its latest U.S. Open collection, shot at the renowned USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and featuring official ball crew members alongside models.

Photo: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

They wear classic designs from Polo Ralph Lauren's spring, summer and fall 2022 collections alongside pieces featuring the bold colors and graphics associated with the New York tennis tournament. The U.S. Open and the Polo Ralph Lauren logos remain a constant; and, staying true to the task at hand, the abstract pattern seen throughout the collection was inspired by the boundary lines seen on tennis courts.

You might also notice the sunglasses: For the first time, the brand also signed on as the tournament's Official Sunglass Sponsor and incorporated two eyewear styles into the collection as well.

Continuing the brand's commitment to sustainability, the ball crew polo shirt will once again be made with yarn derived from recycled plastic bottles, Polo Ralph Lauren confirmed in a press release. It will also partner up with Wilson to collect more plastic tennis ball cans throughout the tournament, which will be used for future fabric production.

If you want to embrace your inner Serena and go all in on tennis-core, you can shop the Polo Ralph Lauren 2022 U.S. Open collection now in select Polo Ralph Lauren shops, online at ralphlauren.com and on-site at the tournament for the duration of the championship games. See the full campaign in the gallery below.

12 Gallery 12 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.