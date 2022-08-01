Must Read: Quinta Brunson Is the New Face of Olay, 'Love Island' Still Loves Fast Fashion

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Quinta Brunson is the new face of Olay

Quinta Brunson, the Emmy-nominated star and creator of ABC's "Abbott Elementary," is the new face of Procter & Gamble-owned Olay. She appears in her first campaign for the brand, for its Retinol 24+ Peptide Night collection. "It is an honor to be the new face of such an iconic brand," Brunson said, in a statement to WWD. "When I was growing up, society pushed a beauty standard that was unattainable. Brands told me I needed to change everything about myself to be beautiful. It's exciting to be a part of the latest Olay campaign and to help change that narrative." {WWD}

"Love Island" still loves fast-fashion

Despite choosing the resale site eBay to clothe the contestants this season and to capture the growing popularity of sustainable fashion, Business of Fashion reports that with "Love Island" viewers, fast-fashion retailers still reign. Brands such as PrettyLittleThing and I Saw It First took out advertising slots during the show's time slot, and Boohoo hosted a £250 gift card giveaway on Twitter during the ad breaks. Shore Capital analyst Eleonora Dani told the publication: "The reality is, pre-loved can't satisfy demand." {Business of Fashion}

The newest "natural" beauty techniques

With customers wanting "natural" options for their beauty routines now more than ever, Jennifer G. Sullivan writes in Allure that companies are looking into new ways to improve the efficacy of plant-based skin-care ingredients without involving preservatives. Techniques that are becoming more mainstream amongst beauty brands include: freeze-drying, fermenting, using vegan alternatives to popular ingredients. Plus, the rising consumer demand for "clean" and "green" products has contributed to stores adopting guidelines for incoming products with the same ethos. {Allure}

Dior is collaborating with video game Gran Turismo 7

Kim Jones has designed Dior Men racing gear and a vintage customized car for the PlayStation-exclusive video game Gran Turismo 7. The virtual pieces will be revealed in the game on August 25th. The brand's signature motifs— like the Dior Oblique, CD Diamond and a "Christian Dior Atelier Avenue Montaigne" — patch will be featured in the collection, which includes a racing jumpsuit, gloves, Diorizon shoes and a helmet. {Fashionista inbox}

Homepage Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

