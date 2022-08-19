Must Read: Ralph Lauren to Show Spring 2023 in California, Emma Watson Is the Face of Prada's New Fragrance

Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Ralph Lauren to stage first West Coast runway show

The New York designer will take his Spring 2023 men's and women's collections to the West Coast for the first time on Oct. 13. The exact location has yet to be announced, but it will be somewhere in Southern California. The news comes after Lauren marked his return to the conventional season calendar in March after a three-year hiatus. Other luxury brands that have staged runway shows in SoCal in recent years include Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Saint Laurent. {WWD}

Photo: Courtesy of Prada

Emma Watson is the face of Prada's new fragrance

The actor and activist fronts the campaign for a new Prada fragrance launching Aug. 22, photographed by Harley Weir in looks from Spring 2022. "Prada has always gone beyond traditional models and archetypes of conceived beauty and is famous for a femininity that challenges conventions," she said in a statement. "It's a pleasure to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a profound philosophical concept and sustainability initiatives in a way that feels genuinely real and relevant." There's more to come, including a short film that marks Watson's directorial debut. The announcement also coincides with the launch of a new Prada Beauty Instagram account. {Fashionista inbox}

Fashion media's bridal boom

Wedding coverage has become so popular for Vogue that it now represents 25% of its online traffic. For Business of Fashion, Diana Pearl writes of the star-studded, extravagant wedding of Ivy Getty, who wore custom John Galliano among high-powered celebrity guests. Vogue's write-up of it went viral across the internet, and a number of other publications are upping their wedding coverage in hopes of similar success. Brides, meanwhile, are angling more and more to get their weddings covered. {Business of Fashion}

