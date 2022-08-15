Skip to main content

26 Must-Have Summer Pieces From the Reformation Sale

From breezy dresses for late-summer events, to the perfect straight-leg jeans.
Emilie Joseph @in_fashionwetrust wears a yellow long sleeves / cut-out waist / belted asymmetric midi dress with backless, a red orange shiny leather belted handbag, red shiny leather mesh / fishnet / laces ankle heels sandals from Bottega Veneta, during a street style fashion photo session, on August 07, 2022 in Paris, France.

It's as if Reformation saw our Google Calendar for the remainder of the summer, and said: "We got you." (In fact, that sounds like something the brand's copywriter would say.)

The brand's seasonal sale is now live, and it has everything you need for late-summer weddings, cocktail dates, garden parties and anything else on the social agenda. Pursue your cottage-core, sleek it-girl and floral-queen dreams with our top sale picks in the gallery below. 

reformation cynthia jeans
ref nadira dress
polka ref dress
26
Gallery
26 Images

