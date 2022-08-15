26 Must-Have Summer Pieces From the Reformation Sale
It's as if Reformation saw our Google Calendar for the remainder of the summer, and said: "We got you." (In fact, that sounds like something the brand's copywriter would say.)
The brand's seasonal sale is now live, and it has everything you need for late-summer weddings, cocktail dates, garden parties and anything else on the social agenda. Pursue your cottage-core, sleek it-girl and floral-queen dreams with our top sale picks in the gallery below.
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
Recommended Articles
Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.