Must Read:  Revolve Debuts Extended-Size Collaboration with Remi Bader, Do Your Favorite Beauty Brands Support Reproductive Rights?

Revolve taps Remi Bader on first extended-size collaboration

Online fashion retailer Revolve tapped content creator and curve model Remi Bader to create its first-ever extended-size collection, which launches Wednesday. "When we first announced Remi x Revolve, I said that every piece in the collection would be something I was never able to find in my size, or for my body. Now I am able to make this available to people that feel the same way, which is the best part," said Bader in a press release. The initial drop consists of 15 styles in sizes XXS to 4X available now on Revolve.com; a second drop will debut in September with an activation during New York Fashion Week. {Fashionista inbox}

Do your favorite beauty brands support abortion rights?

Allure reached out to 99 beauty and wellness brands to ask what they've done (and are presently doing) to support and protect reproductive rights. The questions asked included: "Have you made a public statement? Are you donating to or otherwise supporting any reproductive health-care organizations? As a company whose consumers are predominantly people who can become pregnant, what, if any, are your plans to support them on this issue going forward?" Brands like Honest Beauty did not respond to a request for comment, though pledged to provide access to "quality healthcare" in a statement posted to Instagram, though it did not include the word "abortion." Hairstylist Jen Atkin's brand Ouai declined to comment as well, but shared a statement on Instagram. These two brands, among many others, did not mention donating any money. Some companies that have spoken out and donated include Benefit Cosmetics ($500,000) and E.L.F. Beauty ($75,000). {Allure}

Remembering Issey Miyake's legacy

As the world mourns the loss of legendary Japanese designer Issey Miyake, Diana Budds explores the artist's interest in all forms of design for Curbed. He studied graphic design at Tama Art University in Tokyo since fashion was not a part of the curriculum, but eventually moved to Paris in 1965 to study dressmaking. Beyond these two art forms, Miyake enjoyed many collaborative relationships with architects throughout his career, and would often commission young and upcoming artists to design his international boutiques. Budds writes, "designers loved Miyake, and in return, he loved them back." {Curbed}

Where can Kylie Cosmetics go from here?

Kylie Cosmetics may be showing its age, writes Rachel Strugatz. Despite its Coty acquisition and highly publicized relaunch last year with "revamped vegan, cruelty-free formulas with 'clean' ingredients," according to the brand, the company itself still clings on to the original Instagram-dictated beauty trends from the time of its inception. Founder Kylie Jenner is still pushing what many consider the "Instagram makeup" look, including overdrawn matte lips, in a time when many makeup consumers are searching for products that will help them achieve a more 'natural' look. {Business of Fashion}

