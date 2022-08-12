Retrofete Is Seeking A Social Media Intern In New York, NY

Founded in 2018 by Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, Retrofête is a womenswear collection marked by its bold character, intricate detail, and sparkling embellishments. The New York-based label, which takes its name from a melding of synonyms for ‘vintage’ and ‘party’, channels disco-era after-hours through tastefully provocative, day-and-night silhouettes.



Key Responsibilities:

● Assist Social Media Manager with all Social tasks, including but not limited to content creation, story creation, scheduling, campaign planning, and managing other social accounts.

● Understand the overall concept of Retrofete, including brand, customer, goals and objectives.

● Create new and exciting assets for Retrofete social channels, and other managing social accounts.

● Track social media engagement to identify high-performing ideas, campaigns and analytics.

● Stay up to date with the latest trends and technologies in Social Media.

● Actively seek out inspiration, cultural and industry trends to ensure concepts are fresh and relevant in the fashion space.



Social Media Intern Qualifications / Skills:

● Excellent verbal and written communication skills

● Understanding of Social Media platforms, especially Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

● Able to perform & manage online engagement maintaining brand voice and awareness

● Basic knowledge of graphic design tools such as Photoshop, Lightroom & Canva

● Ability to understand brand language and identity, including brand concept & aesthetic

● Must be extremely organized and able to multitask across different brands at once

● Able to work in a fast paced environment

● Self Starter

● Must have a passion for the Fashion Industry and knowledge of current trends



To Apply: Please send your resume to monica@mintshowroom.com, subject line Social Media Intern.