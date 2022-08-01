Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sadie Sink's Tailored Take on the Long Shorts Trend

Photo: Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Prada

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Sadie Sink has been a Prada girl for some time now, having worn the brand pretty consistently since she made her "Stranger Things" debut in 2017. (She's also walked the runway for Miuccia Prada's Miu Miu.) With stylist Molly Dickinson, the actor established herself in the fashion industry at a young age, and has continued to play with and evolve her style — plus the labels she works with — on the red carpet. Still, Prada remains a go-to, and is responsible for many of her all-time best looks.

Up there is the outfit she wore to the brand's Resort 2020 show in New York City, back in May 2019. I love the contrast between the slim fit and graphic print of the knee-length shorts and the classic tailoring and buttoned-up feel of the blazer, collared shirt and tie. (Plus, it feels especially current, with the Great Long Shorts Comeback of summer 2022.) Sink's high pony tail and bright red lip, plus the addition of black platform sandals and a boxy clutch, add some youthfulness and fun to the look.

It's a refreshing way of styling a tried-and-true staple like a blazer, giving it an updated back-to-school energy. We've rounded up some classic jackets you can style like Sink did in the gallery below.

4 Gallery 4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.