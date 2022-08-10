Skip to main content
Sandrine Charles Consulting Is Seeking FW 22 Interns In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

Sandrine Charles Consulting is a boutique Public Relations + Consulting Agency led by Sandrine Charles.
sandrine charles consulting logo

Sandrine Charles Consulting is looking for motivated, smart and ambitious interns for the FW22 semester.

Interns must be:

  • Available 2-3 days a week in showroom from 9AM - 6PM
  • Currently enrolled in college
  • Should be passionate about fashion, lifestyle and beauty
  • Ability to learn and take direction to enhance their skill set
  • Previous fashion internship experience is preferred
  • Potential to grow internally
Paid Internship

For applicants, email: office@sandrinecharles.com

Instagram @sandrinecharles@sandrinecharlesconsulting

