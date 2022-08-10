Sandrine Charles Consulting Is Seeking FW 22 Interns In New York, NY (Paid Internship)
Sandrine Charles Consulting is a boutique Public Relations + Consulting Agency led by Sandrine Charles.
Sandrine Charles Consulting is looking for motivated, smart and ambitious interns for the FW22 semester.
Interns must be:
- Available 2-3 days a week in showroom from 9AM - 6PM
- Currently enrolled in college
- Should be passionate about fashion, lifestyle and beauty
- Ability to learn and take direction to enhance their skill set
- Previous fashion internship experience is preferred
- Potential to grow internally
Paid Internship
For applicants, email: office@sandrinecharles.com
Instagram @sandrinecharles, @sandrinecharlesconsulting