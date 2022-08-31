Rihanna Made You Some Cozy Savage X Fenty Sweats

The brand is officially launching loungewear — with a little help from Jordan Alexander and Dove Cameron.

Cole, Simi and Shi for Savage X Fenty Photo: Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

It's almost bundle-up-in-your-coziest-pieces, sit-by-a-heat-source-while-sipping-a-warm-beverage season, and Rihanna wants you to be prepared.

On Tuesday, Savage X Fenty announced it will officially launch loungewear next month. The brand has sold lounge-adjacent pieces — pajamas, leggings, teddies — in the past, but it's now entering the category properly with a collection designed for versatility (the designs were inspired by vintage workwear), to be worn at home or out and about, according to a press release.

"At the core, Savage X Fenty is about feeling sexy and confident. The Lounge collection is giving all of that with a chill, laidback twist," Rihanna said in a statement. "I wanted to bring comfort and realness to everyday pieces that can be styled in whatever way lets you do you."

Jordan Alexander for Savage X Fenty Photo: Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Savage X Fenty's new Xssentials campaign also inducts two new brand ambassadors into the roster: "Gossip Girl" 2.0's Jordan Alexander and multi-hyphenate performer Dove Cameron. They model the collection alongside Simi, Cole, Shi and Jjanga.

"Sexy is exactly who you are, as you are. Seeing how fearlessly Rihanna pursues the celebration of individuality with Savage X Fenty gives me so much courage and inspiration to accept every part of myself and my life," said Alexander in a statement. "There is no blueprint for my body or my life, I get to make that for myself, I don't need to be like anyone else."

Dove Cameron for Savage X Fenty Photo: Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Cameron added: "It's been such an honor working with the iconic Savage X Fenty, a brand that focuses on celebrating inclusivity and individuality. This new collection is so lush and so fresh, perfect for the everyday elevation I need to be the best version of myself."

There are cuffed joggers, cropped hoodies, baby tees, ribbed slips, short sets and more, priced between $24.95 and $74.95, with sizing from XXS to 4X. The collection launches online at savagex.com and at Savage X Fenty stores on Sept. 8. Peruse the first pieces in the gallery below.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.