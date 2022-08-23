Skip to main content
16 Brooches That'll Change Your Mind About the Timeless Accessory

16 Brooches That'll Change Your Mind About the Timeless Accessory

Brooches are creeping back into the mainstream.

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Brooches are creeping back into the mainstream.

Whether they're plucked from the family archives, sourced at a local flea market or reimagined for 2022 by your favorite brand, brooches have re-entered the sartorial chat — an easy way to make a bold statement. 

I admit, for most of my life, the only time I had ever noticed a brooch was when my paternal grandmother would take me out to club lunches with her girlfriends, the ornate accessory never exempt from their outfits. To 10-year-old me, it became synonymous with pretentious older women (i.e., the Queen herself). As I got older and started to play with my maternal grandmother's collection of vintage costume pieces, I realized the range brooches truly had. Then came a series of strong convincers: Lady Gaga's massive Schiaparelli dove at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, Austin Butler's minimalist brooch at the premiere of "Elvis," Carrie Bradshaw sporting a floral pin. 

In many ways, the brooch renaissance feels a lot like the grown-up version of putting buttons representing your favorite things on your backpack or denim jacket. Just as those nostalgic pins do, brooches represent something completely independent from your outfit. It could be a sign of peace (like Gaga's dove), or something as simple as an artistic statement. Perhaps the most beautiful part of this is its neutrality — it's not an accessory typically attributed to one kind of person; it's for anyone who wants to embrace storytelling through embellishment.

Now's the time to dive back into your family archives, scour your local flea markets or even shop contemporary riffs on brooches for your wardrobe. We've rounded up some of our favorites in the gallery below to get you started.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

oscar de la renta brooch
alessandra rich brooch
GUCCI BROOCH
16
Gallery
16 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

beverly hills housewives
News

Must Read: What the 'Real Housewives' Really Spend On Fashion, The Origins of Teeth Jewels

Plus, Daniel Roseberry takes 'Elle' inside the Schiaparelli atelier.

By Brooke Frischer
Street Style Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring:Summer 2021
Shopping

All the Biggest Accessories Trends for Summer Are on Etsy

And you can find most for under $50.

By Fashionista
Lindsay Lohan performs at the 2005 American Music Awards
Style

Great Outfits In Fashion History: Lindsay Lohan's Y2K Priscilla Presley Nod

In honor of the 'Elvis' premiere (and LiLo's Hollywood comeback).

By Brooke Frischer
dapper dan gap 1
Shopping

The Viral Dap Gap Hoodie Is Back — But For a Limited Time Only

In celebration of Dapper Dan's birthday, Gap is re-releasing the iconic designer's arch logo hoodie.

By Brooke Frischer