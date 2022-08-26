Your Ultimate Guide to Fall Jeans

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

After an exceptionally hot summer, it's probably been a while since you even thought about full-length jeans, so you might feel lost when it comes to finding a good pair for fall. And let's face it: When jeans shopping is bad, it's really bad. Whether it's an issue with size, fit or comfort, it can be exhausting to hunt down the perfect denim. But when you find that fits-like-a-glove-pair? Boy, is it good.

Nowadays, you can find every style, inseam, rise, wash and stretch at the click of a button. In addition to the historic Big 3 jean labels — Levi's, Wrangler and Lee — brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Everlane, Madewell and Good American have raised the bar when it comes to mass-produced denim, offering a wide selection of affordable fits. (If you have any sort of hips, you're going to want to try Abercrombie's "Curve Love" line.)

We sifted through the market to find the best jeans to carry you into fall. Below, shop our favorite pairs organized by trend and style — from vintage-inspired to wide-leg to the popular-whether-you-like-it-or-not low rise. Like to keep it simple? We found some chic, non-distressed options, too.

Vintage-Inspired Jeans

6 Gallery 6 Images

Low-Rise Jeans

6 Gallery 6 Images

High-Rise Jeans

6 Gallery 6 Images

Printed Jeans

6 Gallery 6 Images

Wide-Leg Jeans

6 Gallery 6 Images

Non-Distressed Jeans

6 Gallery 6 Images

