Skip to main content

Everyone's Wearing Long Shorts This Summer

The writing's been on the wall...
Mui-Hai Chu in Miu Miu

Mui-Hai Chu in Miu Miu

If we're to believe the headlines (and there are many of them), long shorts — Bermudas, jorts, culottes, capris, you name 'em — are back, and they're the preferred bottoms for the summer. 

The writing's been on the wall, arguably, since that Miu Miu collection (the micro mini wasn't the only breakout): It may have been a slower burn, but the long shorts Miuccia Prada sent down the runway have reawakened the fashion crowd to knee-skimming pants. Brands like Dior and Thom Browne have been putting in the work, too, paving the way for their renaissance and showing all the different sartorial notes you can hit with one silhouette. 

Celebrities have confirmed the resurgence. Bella Hadid went with a Y2K-referential patched denim style slung low at the waist. Meghan Markle chose a tailored navy short for lunch with Gloria Steinem. Rina Sawayama wore khaki cargos on stage. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Bella Hadid is seen in Manhattan wearing long shorts on July 22, 2022 in New York City

Now, as many point out every time one of these outfits makes the social rounds, this verges on the hold cropped culottes had on us, as a society, in the early 2010s. But the 2022 interpretation offers much more variety in shape, tailoring and length. 

We rounded up some of the best long shorts — in varying inseam lengths — on the market right now. Shop them all below. 

DTL_SHORTS_MIST
J.Crew 7" Stretch Chino Short, $60
Wray Bermuda Short, $125
16
Gallery
16 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Caroline Daur poses wearing Valentino after the Valentino show at the Carreau du Temple during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F:W 2022-2023 on March 06, 2022 in Paris, France
Shopping

There's a Sundress For Every Summer Mood

Whether it's "coastal grandmother" or "Hot Girl Summer, Continued."

By FashionistaMay 17, 2022
Paris HC str F22 0351
Shopping

These Summer 2022 Trends Were Probably on Your Camp Packing List

The Y2K comeback is still going strong.

By FashionistaJul 7, 2022
Cardigan Street Style Paris
Shopping

16 Cute and Cozy Cardigans to Cuddle Up in All Winter

Alexa, play "Cardigan" by Taylor Swift.

By FashionistaFeb 17, 2021
pyer-moss-spring-2020
Shopping

100+ Black-Owned Fashion Brands to Know

We will continue to update this list as new brands emerge and come to our attention.

By FashionistaSep 17, 2020