Everyone's Wearing Long Shorts This Summer

If we're to believe the headlines (and there are many of them), long shorts — Bermudas, jorts, culottes, capris, you name 'em — are back, and they're the preferred bottoms for the summer.

The writing's been on the wall, arguably, since that Miu Miu collection (the micro mini wasn't the only breakout): It may have been a slower burn, but the long shorts Miuccia Prada sent down the runway have reawakened the fashion crowd to knee-skimming pants. Brands like Dior and Thom Browne have been putting in the work, too, paving the way for their renaissance and showing all the different sartorial notes you can hit with one silhouette.

Celebrities have confirmed the resurgence. Bella Hadid went with a Y2K-referential patched denim style slung low at the waist. Meghan Markle chose a tailored navy short for lunch with Gloria Steinem. Rina Sawayama wore khaki cargos on stage.

Now, as many point out every time one of these outfits makes the social rounds, this verges on the hold cropped culottes had on us, as a society, in the early 2010s. But the 2022 interpretation offers much more variety in shape, tailoring and length.

We rounded up some of the best long shorts — in varying inseam lengths — on the market right now. Shop them all below.

