The Ultimate Guide to Transitional Jackets

Photo: Imaxtree

We've got you covered.

The importance of a good lightweight, transitional jacket cannot be overstated. These are the outfit add-ons you grab at a moment's notice, when there's a shift in the forecast you weren't anticipating, during those confusing weeks where it's no longer summer but the fall chill hasn't fully set in — or when you get that first sunny spring day that makes you forget the months of cold that came before it. They can live in your wardrobe for years and years, thanks to easy silhouettes that don't age (think trench coats, denim jackets and blazers), as trusty staples that adapt with your style or mood. And it's never a bad time to be shopping for them. 

Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite summer-to-fall transitional jackets that you can wear through the seasonal change as well as in the winter (with a few more layers, of course). Shop them all in the galleries below. 

Trench Coats

Christopher John Rogers Printed PVC Trench Coat, $2,495
J.Crew Short Trench Coat, $248
Everlane The Long Mac Coat, $228
Chore Jackets

Nikki Chasin Fein Reversible Quilted Jacket, $328
Alex Mill Britt Work Jacket in Conductor Stripe, $195
Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Hemp Jacket, $198
Raincoats and Windbreakers

Ganni Tech Fabric Jacket, $295
Rains Long Rain Jacket, $125
Girlfriend Collective Lemonade Stretch Woven Play Windbreaker, $102
Denim Jackets

EB Denim Varsity Jacket, $495
Off-White Printed Denim Jacket, $498 (from $830)
Citizens of Humanity Brynn Denim Jacket, $428
Blazers

Sergio Hudson Crepe Blazer, $479 (from $1,595)
Reformation Stacey Linen Blazer, $248
Abercrombie & Fitch Single-Breasted Blazer, $120
Patchwork Jackets

Another Girl Patchwork Print Shacket, $104 (from $128)
AE Patchwork Quilted Bomber Jacket, $100
Isabel Marant Étoile Hazzle Padded Cotton Patchwork Jacket, $444 (from $740)
