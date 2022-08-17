Skip to main content
16 Lightweight Sweaters for Confusing, In-Between Weather

16 Lightweight Sweaters for Confusing, In-Between Weather

Freezing in the morning, heatwave by lunch.

Photo: Imaxtree

Freezing in the morning, heatwave by lunch.

In this ridiculously hot, muggy weather, I don't even want to think about acrylic knit touching my skin. However, I do like to think about that moment when temperatures start to drop: not too hot, not too cold — all you need is a light sweater.

Transitional outerwear — be it a sweater or a jacket — is the backbone of a solid, versatile wardrobe. While the current weather doesn't yet warrant pulling your thick, woolen knits out from storage (mine are stored in my kitchen cabinets), a light and breezy sweater is perfect for that weird in-between-seasons climate. Unlike jackets, you can even throw them over your shoulders or tie them around your waist when they aren't needed.

Below, shop the best summer-to-fall transitional knitwear, from dainty balletcore cardigans to space-dyed pullovers to a classic cashmere sweater. (If it ain't broke, don't fix it!)

everlane front tie top
ksubi cardigan
good american ribbed green sweater
16
Gallery
16 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Chanel bls F19 002 (1)
Style

How to Care for Your Sweaters so They Last You a Lifetime

Your go-to knitwear care guide.

By Kylie SmithDec 3, 2019
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2020-day-3-40
Shopping

23 Long Cardigans to Wear Throughout Fall and Well Into Winter

Cozy options ahead.

By Julia MarzovillaSep 24, 2019
online-sales-pre-spring-dresses-knits-jackets-shoes-bags
Shopping

Spruce up Your Wardrobe With These Spring Cleaning Sales

You'll want to check out these deals on winter-to-spring must-haves.

By Dara PrantMar 4, 2022
shop-statement-collar-and-sweaters
Shopping

11 Statement Collar-and-Sweater Pairings To Bookmark for Winter

Whether as a removable option or as a blouse for layering, a bold collar will give even the simplest black turtleneck a big personality.

By Dara PrantJan 12, 2021