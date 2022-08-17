16 Lightweight Sweaters for Confusing, In-Between Weather

In this ridiculously hot, muggy weather, I don't even want to think about acrylic knit touching my skin. However, I do like to think about that moment when temperatures start to drop: not too hot, not too cold — all you need is a light sweater.

Transitional outerwear — be it a sweater or a jacket — is the backbone of a solid, versatile wardrobe. While the current weather doesn't yet warrant pulling your thick, woolen knits out from storage (mine are stored in my kitchen cabinets), a light and breezy sweater is perfect for that weird in-between-seasons climate. Unlike jackets, you can even throw them over your shoulders or tie them around your waist when they aren't needed.

Below, shop the best summer-to-fall transitional knitwear, from dainty balletcore cardigans to space-dyed pullovers to a classic cashmere sweater. (If it ain't broke, don't fix it!)

16 Gallery 16 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.