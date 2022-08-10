STELLAH IS HIRING A FULL-TIME / PART-TIME FASHION PRODUCTION ASSISTANT IN NEW YORK, NY

Job Title: Fashion Production Assistant

Company: STELLON PARK Inc. / Stellah

Job location: New York, NY 10001

Pay and Benefits: $40-$45K per year

- Benefit Conditions: Full-time and Part-Time employees eligible

- Benefits: Disability insurance, Employee discount, Paid time off

- Supplemental Pay: Bonus pay

Job Type: Full-time or Part-Time

The contemporary brand launched with Neiman Marcus in 2016 and has been gaining the attention of major retailer since. Hice K, the former designer for Lemon (sold at Bergdorf Goodman, Barney's and Lane Crawford), was also part of the inaugural design team at DKNY and received the Dupon sponsorship for emerging designer. Our business is growing rapidly and we are looking for the perfect candidate to help manage our brand which is located in the heart of the garment district in New York. If you’re creative, possess a strategic mind and have a passion for fashion, we’d like to meet you. Ultimately, you’ll help us improve our company’s reputation and drive growth.



If you are looking to connect and grow within the fashion industry, this could be the perfect role for you. You will lean all aspect of the fashion industry as you will be working closely with our whole sale showroom, our buyers and retailers. You will also be the head designer's right hand so you will have expert training!



Responsibilities

- Work closely with the production manager to help seasonal brand production

- Be the point of contact for our NYC showroom to help facilitate whole sale orders and inquiries

- Oversee the shipping schedule for upcoming orders

- Manage day to day operations and duties

- Assist photo shoots including model casting and styling.

- Assist fittings including scheduling the fit model and follow through corrections

- Update social media accounts

- Inventory management



Skills

- Experience in Photo shop and Illustrator a plus

- Strong communication skills

- Up-to-date with latest trends and marketing best practices

-Experience in production a plus

- Degree in marketing or fashion design a plus



COVID-19 precautions

- Personal protective equipment provided or required

- Social distancing guidelines in place

- Sanitizing, disinfecting, or cleaning procedures in place

- All employs require wear masks. sanitizer provided.



To Apply: Please send your resume to sunny@stellahnyc.com, subject line Fashion Production Assistant.