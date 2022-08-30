Skip to main content
6 Outfits That Stretch the Lifespan of Your Favorite Summer Swimsuit

Don't put away your bikini or one-piece just yet.

Photo: Imaxtree

Labor Day weekend may mark the end of the summer, but it doesn't have to be the end of your summer wardrobe. Over the past few months, especially, we've seen the fashion crowd propose ingenious ways to stretch the lifespan of your swimwear, beyond the old styling-your-one-piece-as-a-bodysuit trick. (Though, that one never fails.)

At Copenhagen Fashion Week, we saw incredibly chic show-goers wear their boxy suiting over string bikinis and pair their long skirts with minimal bandeaus. On Instagram, many have embraced the return of low-rise jeans, pairing theirs with fitted athletic crop tops, which have also been trending in the swim market. All of these styling tricks have us inspired — and itching to get at least a few more weeks out of our summer swimsuits, even if we don't have any beach days on the horizon. 

Ahead, we've styled out six of our go-to swim silhouettes — from the high-waisted bikini to the metallic one-piece — into full outfits you'll want to wear well past Labor Day. See and shop them all, below. 

The One-Piece

ONE PIECE OUTFIT
madewell beaded necklace
Andie The Amalfi in Black
LOTI Rosa Boxer Shorts, $164
13
Gallery
13 Images

The String Bikini

OUTFIT 2 STRING BIKINI
universal standard cigarette pants
Alpine Butterfy Alyssa String Bikini
The Frankie Shop Pernille Boy Blazer, $234
15
Gallery
15 Images

The High-Waisted Bikini

OUTFIT HIGH WAISTED BIKINI
pompeii white trench loafers
Cuup Balconette Iris
Cuup High Waist Iris
14
Gallery
14 Images

The Metallic One-Piece

METALLIC ONE-PIECE SWIMSUIT OUTFIT
svnr marquesas earring
Skims Metallic Swim Cycle Suit
Faithfull Vega Shirt Dress
13
Gallery
13 Images

The Athletic Bikini

OUTFIT 4 ATHLETIC BIKINI
lug sandals
Sweaty Betty Swim Top
Sweaty Betty Swim Bottom
15
Gallery
15 Images

The Bandeau Bikini

OUTFIT 5 - BANDEAU
wray stretch skirt
Good American Bandeau Bikini 2
Good American Bandeau Bikini 1
14
Gallery
14 Images

