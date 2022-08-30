6 Outfits That Stretch the Lifespan of Your Favorite Summer Swimsuit

Labor Day weekend may mark the end of the summer, but it doesn't have to be the end of your summer wardrobe. Over the past few months, especially, we've seen the fashion crowd propose ingenious ways to stretch the lifespan of your swimwear, beyond the old styling-your-one-piece-as-a-bodysuit trick. (Though, that one never fails.)

At Copenhagen Fashion Week, we saw incredibly chic show-goers wear their boxy suiting over string bikinis and pair their long skirts with minimal bandeaus. On Instagram, many have embraced the return of low-rise jeans, pairing theirs with fitted athletic crop tops, which have also been trending in the swim market. All of these styling tricks have us inspired — and itching to get at least a few more weeks out of our summer swimsuits, even if we don't have any beach days on the horizon.

Ahead, we've styled out six of our go-to swim silhouettes — from the high-waisted bikini to the metallic one-piece — into full outfits you'll want to wear well past Labor Day. See and shop them all, below.

The One-Piece

Photos: Courtesy of brands

13 Gallery 13 Images

The String Bikini

Photos: Courtesy of brands

15 Gallery 15 Images

The High-Waisted Bikini

Photos: Courtesy of brands

14 Gallery 14 Images

The Metallic One-Piece

Photos: Courtesy of brands

13 Gallery 13 Images

The Athletic Bikini

Photos: Courtesy of brands

15 Gallery 15 Images

The Bandeau Bikini

Photos: Courtesy of brands

14 Gallery 14 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.