Taylor Swift Gave a Sneak Peak Into the 'Midnights' Era With A Starry Moschino Look

What can her VMA's after-party look tell us about this new chapter?

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

If you were on Swiftie Twitter last night, you know that the question on everyone's mind was: "Will Taylor show?" And not only did she make her triumphant return to the MTV Video Music Awards in a crystal Oscar de la Renta mini, she also dropped some major news.

While accepting the Video of the Year Award for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)," the singer/songwriter informed fans that her tenth studio album would be released this Oct. 21st, and that she'd share more information at midnight. As the clock struck twelve, Swift announced the upcoming album, "Midnights," on social media, and stepped out to the VMAs after-party in an on-theme ensemble.

Swift wore a rich blue satin romper designed by Moschino, featuring a constellation of sequined star appliqués and a bejeweled sweetheart neckline. Paired with a faux-fur jacket draped over her arms and glittering Alexander McQueen platform heels, the look gives us a glimpse into her incoming style era.

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

On Twitter, the performer teased that the album is a collection of music from "13 different sleepless nights scattered throughout [her] life." On the cover, she hints at the theme with iridescent, sparkling blue eyeshadow, smudged just enough to reflect the familiar look of being up for far too long.

It's no secret that Taylor drops hints about her music through her wardrobe, and surely this era will be no different. With such a dazzling outfit and clear aesthetic, it's impossible to not wonder about the level of glamour this album will bring, sound-wise. Since tracks like 1989's "Wildest Dreams" and Folklore's "the last great american dynasty," fans have been itching for more Old Hollywood-inspired romanticism to come through in the way of enchanting pop music. Could this peak into"Midnights" be hinting at a return to the infectious, captivating sounds Swift ushered back in 2014? To my fellow self-proclaimed Swifties (and 1989 stans alike), we can only hope.

