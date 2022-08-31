Thorsun Is Seeking Fall '22 Product Development And ECommerce Operations Interns In New York, NY

Image courtesy of Thorsun

Thorsun is looking for Fall '22 product development and ecommerce operations to work in a unique role reporting directly to the brand’s founder. We are a start-up brand made in New York, so the position will have the opportunity to see and affect all aspects of how the business functions and grows. This position will provide the opportunity to contribute to the development and operation of our resortwear line along with our new lifestyle and travel online magazine.



Current stockists include: Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Mr. Porter, Matches Fashion, The Webster Miami and many other domestic and international doors.



Core Qualities Required:

· Must be a current student, preferably in the later years of your degree.

· Detail oriented and highly organized

· Excellent written and oral communication skills

· The ability to work independently in order to meet deadlines

· Knowledge of Microsoft Office

· Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite (Product dev. & Ecommerce Operations)



Responsibilities



Work will include but not be limited to:



Product Development

· Knowledge of the product development and production process

· Strong interest in fashion and art

· Work directly with the founder from concept ideation to final product

· Assist with pattern making, CAD, sketches and tech packs

· Manage sourcing and sample tracking

· Communicate with sample rooms and factories



Ecommerce Operations

· Familiarity with Shopify platforms

· Liaising between the founder and retail account contacts

· Manage stock and sample product inventory

· Perform competitive market research

· Drive traffic via Google Ads words, Instagram/Facebook Ads

· An interest in and knowledge of marketing and social media practices

· Assist with public relations appointments and interviews

· Support influencer gifting activities



To Apply: Please send your resume to Info@thorsun.com.