Great Outfits in Fashion History: Tracee Ellis Ross' Perfect Little White Dress

Though any "rules" dictating when you can wear something are, by and large, garbage, there are certain pieces that just feel right for a specific time — like, say, a little white dress in the summer. It's essentially a blank sartorial canvas that you can customize to your taste or mood, from length to shape to embellishment. I tend to gravitate towards more minimal styles — their simplicity the ultimate expression of elegant ease — and Tracee Ellis Ross in this Rachel Comey LWD is the blueprint.

The actor wore the sleeveless, boxy mini to the designer's New York Fashion Week show in September 2015. Aptly titled the Ellis dress, the '60s-inspired silhouette is made from a lightweight cotton, making it perfect for late summer. She accessorized it with red bootie-like high heels that add a pop of color (plus a matching red lip) and silver geometric earrings that went with the retro vibe of the LWD — very fun styling that feels very Tracee.

