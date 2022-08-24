Skip to main content

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Tracee Ellis Ross' Perfect Little White Dress

The ideal late-summer outfit.
Tracee Ellis Ross photographed backstage during the Rachel Comey fashion show at the Pioneer Works Center for Arts and Innovation on September 9, 2015 in New York City

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Though any "rules" dictating when you can wear something are, by and large, garbage, there are certain pieces that just feel right for a specific time — like, say, a little white dress in the summer. It's essentially a blank sartorial canvas that you can customize to your taste or mood, from length to shape to embellishment. I tend to gravitate towards more minimal styles — their simplicity the ultimate expression of elegant ease — and Tracee Ellis Ross in this Rachel Comey LWD is the blueprint. 

The actor wore the sleeveless, boxy mini to the designer's New York Fashion Week show in September 2015. Aptly titled the Ellis dress, the '60s-inspired silhouette is made from a lightweight cotton, making it perfect for late summer. She accessorized it with red bootie-like high heels that add a pop of color (plus a matching red lip) and silver geometric earrings that went with the retro vibe of the LWD — very fun styling that feels very Tracee. 

Shop easy, breezy LWDs inspired by Tracee Ellis Ross in the gallery below.

J.Crew Button-Back Linen Shift Dress, $88 (from $98)
Careste Matilde Draped Sleeveless Shift Dress, $795
Fanm Mon Demre Mini Dress, $249
3
Gallery
3 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

