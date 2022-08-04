V.Mora Is Hiring A Fashion Production Intern In New York, NY

V.Mora is hiring interns for their production team. You will be working with the Production Manager who works with a variety of different clients/collections from the start-up stages of design all the way through production! The position is located in the heart of New York in a beautiful 12,000 ft. studio. You’ll be working closely with the CEO Anna Livermore, who not only started V.Mora in 2008 but recently opened a sister company photo studio called Swift Studios.



This (3 month + preferred) internship will guide you through the ins and outs of working in Fashion Production.



You will Learn:

-The lifecycle of Fashion Production from ideation to online sales.

-How to create a fashion collection from scratch with low MOQs, this is priceless if you aim to start your own line one day.

-How a small business is run, from understanding revenue, how consulting works, and general day to day business operations



Daily tasks can include:

-Pick ups and drop offs at manufacturers

-Scheduling client meetings, booking fit models, etc.

-BOM Sheets

-Tech packs

-Ordering office supplies

-Shipping - inventory list on incoming and outgoing tracking numbers

-Assist Pattern Maker - give directions on sample/pattern

-Typing up consultation summaries

-Spec sheet creation

-Fabric + trim sourcing and ordering (checked by manager)

-Take fitting notes

-Quoting production, patterns and samples

-Assist in digitizer for drop off/pick up and direction

-Updating clients reports and helping manage clients

-Assists with all above tasks, to do’s given by manager



Preferred Qualifications and Skills:

-Entry level intern with Fashion and Design background, or a passion for the industry

-Basic knowledge of Product Development and Production

-Google Suite: Gmail, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Drive

-Strong Communication Skills

-Organized and Punctual

-Adobe Suite

-Graphic Design background



You would be working in a friendly and cool environment. We are looking for candidates with excellent communication skills, problem solvers and multi-taskers, with the ability to manage competing priorities. Being highly adaptable is a must, as the fast-paced fashion industry is constantly evolving. You will also may have administrative responsibilities, such as data entry, processing orders, invoicing, shipping and receiving.



This internship is unpaid however we do offer an unlimited MTA Subway card during your internship period, if you are attending college or university we can help transfer school credit. If you are graduated this internship has an opportunity for full time employment after review.



This job is an in-office job, in Manhattan. This is not a remote job.



Please send your resume and brief email why you would be a good fit to: allison@vmora.com