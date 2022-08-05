Must Read: Vans Collaborates With Emma Mulholland on Holiday, Luar Teases NYC Pop-Up

Photo: Courtesy of Vans

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Vans launches collaboration with Emma Mulholland on Holiday

In its first collaboration with Vans, Australian label Emma Mulholland on Holiday merges its travel and souvenir-inspired aesthetic with classic Vans skateboarding styles like the Sk8-Hi Tapered, the Classic Slip-On, the Old Skool and the Decon Slide, which EM on Holiday remodeled with its signature Happy Hibiscus and Olive and Purple Check prints. The collection also includes ready-to-wear and accessory options priced from $14 - $120. The Emma Mulholland on Holiday x Vans collaboration is available to shop now at vans.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Luar teases New York pop-up

Alongside a new digital campaign for its limited-edition orange ponyhair Ana Bag, Luar teased a New York City pop-up shop. It will be one day only on Aug. 9th at a location that will be revealed on the brand's Instagram the night before. {Fashionista inbox}

The North Face directs focus to resale

Four years after The North Face launched Renewed, its self-run resale platform, the brand is looking to place a bigger focus on its circularity efforts through 2023. To accelerate this, The North Face brought on two partners in May: Tersus and Archive. With Renewed, The North Face is targeting three customer groups: a consumer who feels Renewed offers them a price-accessible entryway into the brand, "fashion people" who are interested in older products and an engaged audience of people who are only buying product that exists in a circular business model, says Matt Schiff, The North Face's VP of e-commerce. In September, the brand will go one step further by introducing its first capsule collection specifically made for a renewed circular business model. {Glossy}

DTC brands are looking for more affiliate marketing to scale business

Affiliate marketing is nothing new for digitally-native brands. Many online retailers have even built out in-house departments to manage creators who promote their affiliate links and help create sales. And as changes to privacy and third-party cookies loom, many direct-to-consumer brands are dedicating even more of their ad budgets towards affiliate marketing. Dorsey founder and CEO Meg Strachan told Modern Retail that, "from a creative perspective, people are not responding to the same kind of overproduced creative that converted customers five years ago." Today's editorial gift guides, reviews and influencer recommendations attract young consumers more than a glamorous advertisement. {Modern Retail}

