Skip to main content
The Best Looks From the 2022 Venice Film Festival

The Best Looks From the 2022 Venice Film Festival

Featuring Emma Chamberlain in Valentino, Julianne Moore in Celine, Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci and more.

Photo:Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Image

Featuring Emma Chamberlain in Valentino, Julianne Moore in Celine, Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci and more.

The Venice Film Festival is the oldest in the world, and continues to be among the most prestigious. Unsurprisingly, some of the most iconic moments, both in film and fashion, have taken place there. Festivities have officially kicked off in Italy and will run from Aug. 31 until Sept. 10. In addition to being a premier event in cinema, it is also an opportunity for Hollywood stars and other famous faces to bring their sartorial best to the red carpet — especially when fashion darlings like Jodie Turner-Smith, Emma Chamberlain and Julianne Moore are in attendance.

Below, we're tracking all the best red-carpet look from the 79th Venice Film Festival. Make sure to check back in for updates throughout the week.

Julianne-Moore-Alaia-Venicefilmfestival
emma chamberlain venice film festival 2022
Isabeli-Fontana-Venice-Film-Festival
20
Gallery
20 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

LEDE Cannes-Film-Festival-Red-Carpet-2022-2
Style

The Best Looks From the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

See the latest fashion out of the Croisette.

By Fashionista
LACMA-Gala-2021-16
Style

The Best Looks From the 2021 LACMA Art+Film Gala

Lots of Gucci, as expected — but also great Saint Laurent, Tomo Kuzumi and more.

By Fashionista
Zendaya attends the red carpet of the movie "Dune" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival
Style

The Best Looks From the 2021 Venice Film Festival

Featuring Zendaya in Balmain, Cynthia Erivo in Atelier Versace, Isabelle Huppert in vintage Armani and more.

By Fashionista
hp-venice-film-festival-2019-best-red-carpet-fashion
Style

See the Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2019 Venice Film Festival

Models! Gowns! Oh, and movies!

By Fashionista