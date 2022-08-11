Skip to main content

Hey, Quick Question: Is 'Vogue' Trying to Revive Fashion's Night Out?

The magazine is hosting "'Vogue' World: New York," an outdoor runway show and street fair during NYFW in September.
anna wintour fashions night out

Welcome to our column, "Hey, Quick Question," where we investigate seemingly random happenings in the fashion and beauty industries. Enjoy!

Dust off your Litas and bust out your Dannijo collar necklaces, because 2009 is back! Well, sort of. 

On Thursday, Vogue announced "Vogue World: New York," an outdoor runway show and street fair it will be hosting during New York Fashion Week in September, in honor of the publication's 130th anniversary. The event will be open to the public and also broadcast via livestream, and it's also a chance for various fashion brands to get in on sponsorship opportunities — which, in some ways, feels reminiscent of Fashion's Night Out.

The show itself will take place on Sept. 12, and feature looks from the Fall 2022 collections of labels including Gucci, Valentino, Dior, Balenciaga, as well as American brands such as Tory Burch, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Bode and Brother Vellies, among others. The pieces will be modeled by Vogue-approved models and celebrities. There will also be a shoppable street fair, where booths will peddle limited-edition pieces made specifically for the occasion; retailers including Mytheresa, Net-a-Porter, Nordstrom, Ssense and Moda Operandi will also bring in clothing and accessories to sell, with a portion of the proceeds going toward the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Guests will be a mix of industry insiders and consumers, who can buy tickets online, ranging in price from $130 to $3,000. Each tier comes with different perks, such as personal meet-and-greets with Vogue editors for the most expensive "Front Row" package. Student tickets are free for those who are Vogue Club members, which requires a $25/month subscription. Those who belong to the club also receive early access to tickets.

For those who recall Fashion's Night Out, the New York Fashion Week event Vogue helped launch in 2009 (and then discontinued in 2013), there are inklings of familiarity here. Like FNO, Vogue World will be open to the public, includes plenty of branding and sponsorship opportunities for a variety of fashion businesses, and carries the promised allure of models, celebrities and Vogue staffers. It's also happening at a moment when the industry — and the global economy — are facing a looming financial uncertainty. Part of FNO's original impetus was the recession; it was seen as an opportunity to bolster the industry, promote American fashion and get people excited about shopping. Vogue, however, is touting the 2022 event as simply a triumphant moment for the publication and New York fashion. 

"Fashion is changing and Vogue is doing something special to celebrate it — a fashion show-meets-street fair that captures the creative spirit of our community now. New York is the perfect place for this — a city that is as restless, as dynamic and as revitalized as fashion is today," said Anna Wintour, chief content officer, Condé Nast and global editorial director, Vogue, via a press release. "In many ways New York is Fashion. It's a magnet drawing those who deeply love fashion and we wanted to honor that. It's also a party that audiences can be a part of everywhere."

For more information, visit Vogue.world.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

kendall-jenner-youtube-dinner-promo
News

Hey, Quick Question: Why Did 'Vogue' Put Kendall Jenner in an Afro Instead of Hiring a Black Model? [UPDATED]

People on social media are not happy about it.

By Stephanie SaltzmanOct 22, 2018
jill-demling-promo
News

Jill Demling Is Exiting Her Role as 'Vogue' Entertainment Director

After beginning as Anna Wintour's assistant, she spent two decades with the magazine.

By Stephanie SaltzmanOct 17, 2018
british vogue february
News

Hey, Quick Question: What's Up With This British 'Vogue' Coverline?

The magazine's latest cover has left readers feeling disappointed.

By Tyler McCallJan 3, 2018
kylie-jenner-kim-kardashian
Beauty

Hey, Quick Question: What Exactly Is Going on With KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics?

Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner both recently announced major rebranding overhauls of their beauty companies — and rumors about what's really going on abound.

By Stephanie SaltzmanJul 9, 2021