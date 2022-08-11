Hey, Quick Question: Is 'Vogue' Trying to Revive Fashion's Night Out?

Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Dust off your Litas and bust out your Dannijo collar necklaces, because 2009 is back! Well, sort of.

On Thursday, Vogue announced "Vogue World: New York," an outdoor runway show and street fair it will be hosting during New York Fashion Week in September, in honor of the publication's 130th anniversary. The event will be open to the public and also broadcast via livestream, and it's also a chance for various fashion brands to get in on sponsorship opportunities — which, in some ways, feels reminiscent of Fashion's Night Out.

The show itself will take place on Sept. 12, and feature looks from the Fall 2022 collections of labels including Gucci, Valentino, Dior, Balenciaga, as well as American brands such as Tory Burch, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Bode and Brother Vellies, among others. The pieces will be modeled by Vogue-approved models and celebrities. There will also be a shoppable street fair, where booths will peddle limited-edition pieces made specifically for the occasion; retailers including Mytheresa, Net-a-Porter, Nordstrom, Ssense and Moda Operandi will also bring in clothing and accessories to sell, with a portion of the proceeds going toward the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

Guests will be a mix of industry insiders and consumers, who can buy tickets online, ranging in price from $130 to $3,000. Each tier comes with different perks, such as personal meet-and-greets with Vogue editors for the most expensive "Front Row" package. Student tickets are free for those who are Vogue Club members, which requires a $25/month subscription. Those who belong to the club also receive early access to tickets.

For those who recall Fashion's Night Out, the New York Fashion Week event Vogue helped launch in 2009 (and then discontinued in 2013), there are inklings of familiarity here. Like FNO, Vogue World will be open to the public, includes plenty of branding and sponsorship opportunities for a variety of fashion businesses, and carries the promised allure of models, celebrities and Vogue staffers. It's also happening at a moment when the industry — and the global economy — are facing a looming financial uncertainty. Part of FNO's original impetus was the recession; it was seen as an opportunity to bolster the industry, promote American fashion and get people excited about shopping. Vogue, however, is touting the 2022 event as simply a triumphant moment for the publication and New York fashion.

"Fashion is changing and Vogue is doing something special to celebrate it — a fashion show-meets-street fair that captures the creative spirit of our community now. New York is the perfect place for this — a city that is as restless, as dynamic and as revitalized as fashion is today," said Anna Wintour, chief content officer, Condé Nast and global editorial director, Vogue, via a press release. "In many ways New York is Fashion. It's a magnet drawing those who deeply love fashion and we wanted to honor that. It's also a party that audiences can be a part of everywhere."

