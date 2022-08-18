Must Read: What the 'Real Housewives' Really Spend On Fashion, The Origins of Teeth Jewels

Photo: Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

What the "Real Housewives" are really spending on fashion

The fashion of the "Real Housewives" series has quickly become its own character. Brian Moylan writes about the styling process for each housewife, explaining that there is no borrowing of clothes. Leslie Christen, an Orange County-based stylist who formerly worked with a housewife says that certain brands don't want their names attached to the show, leaving the women to spend out of pocket if they want to wear something specific. "This is going to sound so weird, but what to wear is the hardest part for me on the show," Beverly Hills cast member Crystal Kung Minkoff tells Moylan. In Minkoff's first season, she spent tens of thousands of dollars on her closet, cutting into the $60,000 salary she received as a first-year cast member. {Town & Country}

The origins of bedazzled teeth

For Allure, Brennan Kilbane tries to find a conclusive origin of the tooth jewels and other mouth jewelry we see trending today. While it is known that Etruscans had rings of gold welded onto their incisors and Mayans studded their mouths with jade, the Egyptians are often credited for creating some of the world's first grills. This, however, is a misconception. Archeologists found two teeth bound together by gold from 2500 BC but realized afterward that it was probably fashioned together for someone with poor dental hygiene, rather than for jewelry purposes. {Allure}

Daniel Roseberry takes Elle through the Schiaparelli atelier

Daniel Roseberry, artistic director of the house of Schiaparelli takes Elle's Chanel Tattoli through his journey to the role he holds today. Roseberry explains that the larger project of his tenure is to recode the visual language of Schiaparelli, hence the disembodied gold body parts that have become beloved within the fashion community since their release. He also discusses his sister Liz's recent wedding, where he dressed her in full couture, including a bustier gown with bone motifs and a pair of gold spectacles with crystal and pearl tears dripping down them. Tattoli references a quote in connection to Roseberry's design process: "If a child was walking or being carried through the salons, what would that kid be reaching out to touch?" {Elle}

