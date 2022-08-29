Skip to main content
Wolford Is Hiring A PR/Product + Retail Marketing Coordinator In New York And Los Angeles

This position will hold a vital role within the Wolford US Marketing & PR team, working cross functionally with all departments, and in partnership with the Global Marketing Team, headquartered in Milan, Italy.
wolford logo

This position will hold a vital role within the Wolford US Marketing & PR team, working cross functionally with all departments, and in partnership with the Global Marketing Team, headquartered in Milan, Italy. This person will function as a key liaison between the Wolford US Marketing team and PR Agency Partner(s). This role sits in both our Madison Avenue Flagship PR office and Wolford HQ, and reports into the Head of US Marketing & PR.

A successful PR coordinator will be highly organized and strategic, with a genuine interest to learn and develop within the company. They will be a keen team player who is resourceful and collaborative, and will support the team in daily tasks involving sample trafficking, reporting, administration, research, and great opportunities to learn.

Key responsibilities will include:
· Facilitation & coordination of PR agency product pulls (via store and e-commerce channels)
· Management of sample inventory and maintaining showroom & sample sets
· Coordination of internal sample sharing across all departments
· Processing of product reorders via AS400 system
· Daily monitoring & internal communication of digital, print, and social media (to retail fleet & internal team)
· Tracking & circulation of press coverage reports
· Assist with all VIP gifting initiatives
· Assist in the set-up and coordination of PR events and showroom appointments
· Liaise with trade marketing partners to regularly update brand assets & secure promotion of retail events/promotions
· Liaise & partner with retail fleet to ideate, develop, secure, & execute retail events & activations
· Serve as main point of contact for vendors & partners within the event/activation scope
· Assist in maintaining the US Marketing & PR budget, actuals & accruals
· Liaise with finance team to coordinate for vendor setup, timely payment, etc.
· Support the Marketing & PR team with daily activities and administration

Desired Experience:
· 1+ years relevant experience, preferably working for a RTW fashion brand
· Experience in coordination & execution of events
· Experience with Microsoft Office, AS400, Lotus Notes, Canva, Cognos Power Play
· Strong time management skills and ability to work proactively
· Strong written and verbal communication skills

Perks:
· Employee discount
· 401k Match

To Apply: Please send your resume to Katrina.Ohanlon@wolford.com, subject line PR/Product Coordinator, and location you're applying to.

