Wolford NYC Is Seeking Fall 2022 Interns (Multiple Departments)

At Wolford, we come from a long journey of inspiration, innovation and craftsmanship. We believe that the future of fashion is to be found in substance; in products and experiences with unique stories, workmanship, creativity, sustainability and quality. We are excited to announce our unpaid Fall Internship opportunities at our NYC office. We are searching for eager, hard-working, and dedicated students.



The opportunities are the following:

- Public Relations and Marketing Internship

- Merchandising, Planning, and Allocation Internship

- Finance Internship

- Social Media Internship

- Ecommerce Internship

- Buying Internship

- Business Internship

- IT Internship

- Retail Operations Internship

- Wholesale Internship



**When applying, please specify which role/department you are interested in**



Summary: The 2022 Fall program is scheduled from September 9th until October 28th.. This is an in-person internship with a minimum requirement of 20 hours per week at our Chelsea office location. During these 8 weeks you will be exposed to experienced leaders who will teach and guide you through situations that will develop your career and life skills. You will achieve this by experiencing a combination of executing daily responsibilities, assisting with project management, receiving feedback sessions, and participating in + leading presentations. At the end of the program, you will have the opportunity to share your experience and insights with the leadership team through a formal presentation.



Please note that this in an unpaid in-person internship and, depending on your program, it might be credit eligible.



As a Wolford Intern you will:

- Have exposure to the business model across our 3 channels (Retail, eCommerce, and Wholesale) regardless of role/department

- Observe and learn from leadership in meetings

- Develop analytics and reporting for strategic decision making

- Meet and network with experienced professionals

- Attend internal and external development seminars and workshops

- Recap learnings and actions

- Receive status and progress updates

- Learn through department specific and other Intern projects

- Prepare, research, send status updates, and complete tasks as assigned

- Deliver a presentation at the end of the program

- Participate in outings and field events



To Apply: Please send your resume to destiny.fonseca@wolford.com, subject line Fall Internship.



We are a team of hard working, supportive, and results-driven people and we are looking forward to help you develop into a future leader. We would love to hear from you!