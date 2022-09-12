Skip to main content
A Running List of 2010s Trends That Have Resurfaced So Far at New York Fashion Week

Do with this information what you will.

Photos: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows, Yuchen Liao/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows, Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

As we get further into a new decade, it only makes sense that the fashion trend cycle is traveling back in time, regressing into the glorious days of the 2010s

On the Spring 2023 runways during New York Fashion Week, designers are transforming pieces typically associated with the likes of hipster style and normcore — bubble hems, high-low skirts, cargo pockets — into luxury perfection. While it's easy to look back on some of these styles and shudder, these new-and-improved versions make the case for revisiting certain ideas from that era. Believe it or not, there is a cool way to conquer peplum without looking like you're going to a business conference set in 2012. 

Though the thought of wearing a dress over pants may feel like it's teetering on "Camp Rock" era-Disney Channel, designers like Collina Strada are pushing hard for its comeback with the help of mismatched patterns and sheer fabrics, giving trousers a peek-a-boo effect. There are also instances of loose-fitted slips over slacks that feel decidedly fresh. (Is this pajama-core?) 

It also turns out the indie sleaze revival isn't slowing down anytime soon: From bandage garments and cargo pants to the infamous high/low "mullet" dresses reminiscent of 2013, we're witnessing the resurgence of the post-aughts in real-time.

There are bound to be even more nostalgic trends popping up as New York Fashion Week's Spring 2023 season continues. As they appear on the runways, we'll be updating the galleries below.

Bandage dressing

Bronx Banco S23 15
prabal gurung bandage
Bronx Banco S23 15
2
Gallery
2 Images

Bubble skirts

naeem khan bubble skirt 1
siriano bubble skirt 1
siriano bubble skirt 2
11
Gallery
11 Images

Cargo pockets

dion lee ss23 cargo trend
01_fendi ss23 cargo trend
02_fendi ss23 cargo trend
18
Gallery
18 Images

Dresses over pants

collina-strada-runway-ss23-dress-over-pants-trend_35
collina-strada-runway-ss23-dress-over-pants-trend_1
collina-strada-runway-ss23-dress-over-pants-trend_11
4
Gallery
4 Images

High/low

naeem khan high low 2
luar high low-1423038773
luar high low-1423039529
6
Gallery
6 Images

Peplum

peplum-trend-ss23-Collina_Runway_58
ss-23-christian-siriano peplum 2
ss-23-christian-siriano peplum 1
9
Gallery
9 Images

Homepage photos: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows, Yuchen Liao/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

