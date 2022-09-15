2022 CFDA Award Nominees and Honorees Include Virgil Abloh, Telfar Clemens and Lenny Kravitz

Photo: Courtesy of Ugg

On Thursday morning, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced its nominees and honorees for this year's CFDA Awards, which include a list of luminaries from Virgil Abloh to Telfar Clemens and Laquan Smith.

For designers, a nomination from the CFDA signals a major backing by the fashion industry. This year, in partnership with Amazon Fashion, awards are being given across the usual categories like designers of the year for womenswear, menswear and accessories. There's also a new award this year: the Stylist Award, which will go to Law Roach, who's helped Zendaya win awards and stunt on red carpets around the world.

Virgil Abloh will be posthumously awarded with the Board of Trustee's Award for his contributions to global fashion through Off-White, his work at Louis Vuitton and his teachings and inspiration of a generation. The CFDA's 2022 Fashion Icon is Lenny Kravitz.

"This year's nominees reflect the renewed excitement around American fashion generated by designers who are redefining the future of our industry," CFDA CEO Steven Kolb said in a statement. "The CFDA thanks Amazon Fashion for its support of the awards."

The not-for-profit association began in 1962 and organizes the New York Fashion Week official schedule in addition to supporting grants and scholarships. For its 60th anniversary year, the CFDA is adding a one-time Special Anniversary Award, which will go to longtime CFDA member Jeffrey Banks.

This year's ceremony will happen Nov. 7 at Casa Cipriani, one of Manhattan's most luxurious venues which takes after a Beaux-Arts style ferry terminal. A celebrity host has yet to be announced, nor have nominees for the international designers of the year, but the organization says "additional announcements" will be made in the coming weeks.

See below for all of this year's 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards nominees and honorees.

American Womenswear Designer of the Year

Catherine Holstein for KHAITE

Christopher John Rogers

Gabriela Hearst

LaQuan Smith

Peter Do

American Menswear Designer of the Year

Emily Bode Aujla for Bode

Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God

Mike Amiri for Amiri

Thom Browne for Thom Browne New York

Willy Chavarria

American Accessory Designer of the Year

Aurora James for Brother Vellies

Brandon Blackwood

Raul Lopez for Luar

Stuart Vevers for Coach

Telfar Clemens for Telfar

American Emerging Designer of the Year

Bach Mai

Carly Mark for Puppets and Puppets

Colm Dillane for KidSuper

Elena Velez

Lauren Harwell Godfrey for Harwell Godfrey

Board of Trustee's Award: Virgil Aboh

Fashion Icon: Lenny Kravitz

Positive Social Influence Award: Slaysians from The House of Slay featuring Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung and Ezra William

Founder's Award: Andrew Bolton

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark of Chrome Hearts

Media Award: Patti Wilson

Environmental Sustainability Award: The United Nations (to be accepted by Ms. Amina J. Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General)

Stylist Award: Law Roach

Special Anniversary Award: Jeffrey Banks

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.