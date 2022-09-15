2022 CFDA Award Nominees and Honorees Include Virgil Abloh, Telfar Clemens and Lenny Kravitz
On Thursday morning, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced its nominees and honorees for this year's CFDA Awards, which include a list of luminaries from Virgil Abloh to Telfar Clemens and Laquan Smith.
For designers, a nomination from the CFDA signals a major backing by the fashion industry. This year, in partnership with Amazon Fashion, awards are being given across the usual categories like designers of the year for womenswear, menswear and accessories. There's also a new award this year: the Stylist Award, which will go to Law Roach, who's helped Zendaya win awards and stunt on red carpets around the world.
Virgil Abloh will be posthumously awarded with the Board of Trustee's Award for his contributions to global fashion through Off-White, his work at Louis Vuitton and his teachings and inspiration of a generation. The CFDA's 2022 Fashion Icon is Lenny Kravitz.
"This year's nominees reflect the renewed excitement around American fashion generated by designers who are redefining the future of our industry," CFDA CEO Steven Kolb said in a statement. "The CFDA thanks Amazon Fashion for its support of the awards."
The not-for-profit association began in 1962 and organizes the New York Fashion Week official schedule in addition to supporting grants and scholarships. For its 60th anniversary year, the CFDA is adding a one-time Special Anniversary Award, which will go to longtime CFDA member Jeffrey Banks.
This year's ceremony will happen Nov. 7 at Casa Cipriani, one of Manhattan's most luxurious venues which takes after a Beaux-Arts style ferry terminal. A celebrity host has yet to be announced, nor have nominees for the international designers of the year, but the organization says "additional announcements" will be made in the coming weeks.
See below for all of this year's 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards nominees and honorees.
American Womenswear Designer of the Year
- Catherine Holstein for KHAITE
- Christopher John Rogers
- Gabriela Hearst
- LaQuan Smith
- Peter Do
American Menswear Designer of the Year
- Emily Bode Aujla for Bode
- Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God
- Mike Amiri for Amiri
- Thom Browne for Thom Browne New York
- Willy Chavarria
American Accessory Designer of the Year
- Aurora James for Brother Vellies
- Brandon Blackwood
- Raul Lopez for Luar
- Stuart Vevers for Coach
- Telfar Clemens for Telfar
American Emerging Designer of the Year
- Bach Mai
- Carly Mark for Puppets and Puppets
- Colm Dillane for KidSuper
- Elena Velez
- Lauren Harwell Godfrey for Harwell Godfrey
Board of Trustee's Award: Virgil Aboh
Fashion Icon: Lenny Kravitz
Positive Social Influence Award: Slaysians from The House of Slay featuring Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung and Ezra William
Founder's Award: Andrew Bolton
Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark of Chrome Hearts
Media Award: Patti Wilson
Environmental Sustainability Award: The United Nations (to be accepted by Ms. Amina J. Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General)
Stylist Award: Law Roach
Special Anniversary Award: Jeffrey Banks
