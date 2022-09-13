Skip to main content
The 9 Best Beauty Looks From the 2022 Emmy Awards

Featuring hair gems, retro-inspired makeup and more.

Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, television's biggest stars gathered for the 2022 Emmy Awards. The evening was full of major fashion moments — but that doesn't mean the attendees skimped on the beauty front. In fact, they had fun with their hair and makeup, piled on accessories and even took some true risks (which paid off).

Sheryl Lee Ralph of "Abbott Elementary" went with a more-is-more approach, speckling her long, rope-like braided ponytail with a smattering of crystals (which also adorned her eye makeup). 

Meanwhile, "Squid Game" star HoYeon Jung wore a vintage-y waved bob topped with a fun floral accessory. Speaking of buzzy shows, the "Yellowjackets" cast showed up with their beauty A-game as well: Ella Purnell and Jasmin Savoy Brown, in particular, pulled out show-stopping hair moments.

And then there was Zendaya, who paired her black Valentino gown with a voluminous '60's throwback hairstyle pulled back with a simple black ribbon, and wore makeup to match: a retro cat eye with white pigment rimming her waterline for a mod touch and nude lipstick. Simply stunning.

In the gallery below, see all our favorite beauty looks from the 2022 Emmys.

