Skip to main content
The 19 Best Looks From the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

The 19 Best Looks From the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

The biggest night in television didn't disappoint.

Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

The biggest night in television didn't disappoint.

The 2022 Emmys were, appropriately, some of the best live television we've seen in a while — certainly one of the most exciting awards shows in a minute. That was largely thanks to the winners (Sheryl Lee Ralph! Jennifer Coolidge! Quinta Brunson!), and also the red carpet fashion.

From Zendaya in vintage Valentino to Laverne Cox in Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Olivier Rousteing and Elle Fanning in a gown by "The Great" costume designer Sharon Long, the biggest night in TV didn't disappoint when it came to fashion. See all of our favorite looks from the 2022 Emmys in the gallery below.

Laverne Cox JPG 2022 Emmys
Zendaya in vintage Valentino 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Best Dressed 14
Robin Thede in Christian Siriano 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Best Dressed 2
19
Gallery
19 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Jung-Ho-yeon-74-emmy-awards
News

Every Single Look From the 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

See what all your favorite small-screen stars wore to the biggest night in television.

By Fashionista
Ariana-Debose-Lede-SAG-Awards-2022-Red-Carpet-4
Style

The Best Looks From the 2022 SAG Awards

From straight-off-the-runway picks to custom creations, there was plenty to swoon over on Sunday night.

By Fashionista
zendaya emmys 2022 main
Beauty

The 9 Best Beauty Looks From the 2022 Emmy Awards

Featuring hair gems, retro-inspired makeup and more.

By Stephanie Saltzman
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards
Style

The 26 Best Looks From the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

The fashion gave us a lot to get excited about.

By Fashionista