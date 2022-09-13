The 19 Best Looks From the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

The 2022 Emmys were, appropriately, some of the best live television we've seen in a while — certainly one of the most exciting awards shows in a minute. That was largely thanks to the winners (Sheryl Lee Ralph! Jennifer Coolidge! Quinta Brunson!), and also the red carpet fashion.

From Zendaya in vintage Valentino to Laverne Cox in Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Olivier Rousteing and Elle Fanning in a gown by "The Great" costume designer Sharon Long, the biggest night in TV didn't disappoint when it came to fashion. See all of our favorite looks from the 2022 Emmys in the gallery below.

