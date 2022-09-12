Skip to main content
Every Single Look From the 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

See what all your favorite small-screen stars wore to the biggest night in television.

Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

It's every TV lover's favorite night of the year: the Emmy Awards

For the 74th annual ceremony, small-screen stars from all genres and networks have gathered at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles hoping to take home the golden statuette. 

At Fashionista, we believe the best part of the award show is the red carpet, where stars display some of their most glamorous looks. So click through the gallery below to see all the red carpet looks from the 2022 Emmys. And make sure to check back in throughout the night — we'll be updating it live. 

Emmys 2022 Tracie Thoms
Elle Fanning attends the 74th Primetime Emmys
Emmys 2022 Laverne Cox
104
Gallery
104 Images

