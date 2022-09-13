Sheryl Lee Ralph Won Her First Emmy in Brandon Blackwood's First Gown

Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

If there's anything we've gathered from Sheryl Lee Ralph over the years, it's that she's going to make an impact, whether it's on TV or the red carpet — and her 2022 Emmy's appearance proved that.

Her first time (!) being nominated for an Emmy was also her first time winning an Emmy, for best supporting actress in a comedy series for ABC's "Abbott Elementary — a win viewers won't soon forget thanks to her momentous and musical speech. But she also made history with her dress: a custom ensemble and the first-ever gown created by New York-based handbag designer Brandon Blackwood. (Who says you need fashion week to make a big fashion debut?)

The veteran actor's head-turning strapless velvet dress came complete with a leg-baring high slit and bold orange satin lining.

"Black is anything but basic," Ralph told the Emmy red-carpet reporters. "It is classic. It is chic. It is timeless."

The television star completed her look with diamond-studded tennis bracelets and one of Blackwood's classic trunk bags, which came bejeweled in orange crystals.

It turns out the dress Ralph chose was one of two. "I flew straight from Tokyo to L.A. to meet Sheryl with the dresses," Blackwood exclusively told Glamour.

The designer was understandably enthusiastic about Ralph's 'fit on Instagram, writing: "We made our first gown ever for an absolute ICON! Thank you @thesherylleeralph for allowing my team and I to create this dress for you! A BB gown and bag on the Emmy Carpet #Major ✨✨✨ @televisionacad! Styled by @itsrobertojohnson ✨ WE REALLY JUST MADE OUR FIRST GOWN… SCREAMING."

Blackwood's handbags have been a hit among the fashion crowd and an A-list clientele that includes rapper (and certified icy girl) Saweetie and "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Naomi Smalls. If this gown is any indication of the clothing that may be to come, it's going to be nothing short of spectacular.

See Sheryl Lee Ralph in more detail as she rocks Brandon Blackwood's first-ever gown at the 2022 Emmys, ahead.

