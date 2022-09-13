White Suits Are Trending at the 2022 Emmys

Hold on, the men are getting a little too wild...

Photo: Chris Delmas/Getty Images

The Emmys aren't usually the most exciting awards show fashion-wise, but men — yes, men — changed that this year. We've seen a slew of actors swapping out their traditional black suits for something truly groundbreaking: white suits. See, I told you.

Singer John Legend was spotted alongside wife Chrissy Teigen rocking a subtly monogrammed white Gucci look, while the "Under the Banner of Heaven" actor Andrew Garfield wore black shades with his crisp Zegna suit. "Pam & Tommy" scene-stealer Seth Rogen paired his cream Brunello Cucinelli outfit with a matching bow tie, while "Succession" star Nicholas Braun towered over the crowd in a double-breasted Dior set in the non-color.

As the award season circuit is just getting started, perhaps we'll see our beloved beaus explore their wild sides in white more often from now on. See the white suit trend takeover on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmys, ahead.

4 Gallery 4 Images

Homepage photo: Chris Delmas/Getty Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.