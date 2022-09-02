Aberizk Is Hiring A Part-Time Sales Associate In Soho, New York

Aberizk is seeking a part-time sales associate to join their team in Soho.



This position includes working the sales floor styling and building strong customer relationships. Basic duties include: maintaining the sales floor, restocking merchandise and performing POS transactions.



There is also a creative element to his role helping to produce content: planning, styling and shooting photos for social media platforms - while maintaining Aberizk’s visual aesthetic.



Qualifications

-Previous retail sales experience is required

-Knowledge of emerging designers and vintage designer brands

-Excellent organization skills

-Strong knowledge of Instagram and TikTok

-Styling and Photography Skills



We are looking for someone who is enthusiastic to learn and grow with our team and is available to start immediately.



To Apply : Please submit resumes and anything else you’d like to share (Portfolios, Instagram, styling work) so we can get a better idea of your personal style.



Please email: info@shopaberizk.com subject line “Sales Associate Position”