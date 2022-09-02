Skip to main content
Aberizk Is Hiring A Part-Time Sales Associate In Soho, New York

ABERIZK is a multi-brand concept shop located in New York. The store focuses on independent / emerging brands and curated designer vintage pieces.

Aberizk is seeking a part-time sales associate to join their team in Soho.

This position includes working the sales floor styling and building strong customer relationships. Basic duties include: maintaining the sales floor, restocking merchandise and performing POS transactions.

There is also a creative element to his role helping to produce content: planning, styling and shooting photos for social media platforms - while maintaining Aberizk’s visual aesthetic.

Qualifications
-Previous retail sales experience is required
-Knowledge of emerging designers and vintage designer brands
-Excellent organization skills
-Strong knowledge of Instagram and TikTok
-Styling and Photography Skills

We are looking for someone who is enthusiastic to learn and grow with our team and is available to start immediately.

To Apply : Please submit resumes and anything else you’d like to share (Portfolios, Instagram, styling work) so we can get a better idea of your personal style.

Please email: info@shopaberizk.com subject line “Sales Associate Position” 

