Aimee Kestenberg Is Seeking a Freelance Photo/Video Producer

Image courtesy of ALG

Affordable Luxury Group was founded in late 2014 as a privately-owned company with a unique portfolio of global accessory brands; Aimee Kestenberg, American Leather Co., and House of Want. Our expertise lies in design, sourcing, supply chain management, and product execution across multiple product categories, including handbags, accessories, cosmetic bags, small leather goods, and travel.



About the Role: Producer

You will work in tandem with our Art Director to contribute to seasonal photoshoots for each one of our brands, each adhering to unique brand perspectives. You’ll need to assign the work, anticipate potential roadblocks and take on the responsibility of getting projects done on time and on budget. Get ready to roll up your sleeves and help our team solve photoshoot problems and turn them into exciting solutions.



Our ideal candidate will be focused on:

• Fulfilling projects alongside Creatives and NYC-based talent

• Creating, assessing, and reviewing briefs for feasibility, scope and budget

• Making judgment calls on changes in project scope, schedule, and costs on the fly

• Managing logistics for site-specific shoots: call times, vehicles, insurance, etc.

• Turning project roadblocks into opportunities and convey any issues to clients

• Assessing the risks of each project accurately, ask questions, and take initiative

• Juggling multiple changing details at sporadic times and communicating what’s

going on proactively

• Leading and contribute to the proactive, positive, and solutions-focused team culture

• Maintaining a positive spirit while working with our internal team members and all hired talent



What an incredible candidate looks like:

• You have production or agency experience - both is even better

• You are confident in your abilities and can think on your feet

• You’re scrappy and logical, you know what it takes to get the job done

• You’re great under pressure and have managed complex projects before in a time crunch

• You can confidently speak in production terms

• You are organized to the MAX and you keep all files extremely organized

• You’re a creative thinker who is able to think outside of the box and can foresee issues that might come up when handling difficult projects

• You are a strong communicator and are able to work with creatives on projects that require a lot of logistics

• You aren’t afraid of taking initiative and problem solving independently

• You’re ok taking phone calls or answering emails outside of the regular 9-5.

• You are service oriented - whether it's with clients, internal teams or our network, you partner with people to get the job done.

• Be kind and generous with your expertise, mentoring team members to foster high performance in your peers and help set them up for success

• Curiosity and a desire to always be learning

• 3-6 years of experience or equivalent



Responsibilities:

• Be a dedicated freelance Producer to gather high quality deliverables;

• Remain process-oriented and ensure projects are run to the letter

• Work as a leader to improve our workflows & offer suggestions that improve cost, quality and speed.

• Liaise with Finance as required, build budgets and track spending (i.e. talent contract issues/ contributor payment matters and ensure freelance talents have been accounted for, while remaining on or below budget)

• Liaise with Legal as required (issues related to insurance, contract addendums + sending and receiving contracts, ad hoc)

• Book talent and locations after finalizing direction with Art Director. Help Art Director with scouting locations.

• Additional duties as required



If interested, please email resumes to: thomas@affordableluxurygroup.com