At Altuzarra, Hypnotic Prints and a Major 'It Bag' Contender for Spring 2023

Altuzarra's Spring 2023 debut on Saturday morning was one of those shows where you just want to reach out pull the clothes and accessories off the model and wear them immediately.

With an all-front-row seating format (in an airy, unadorned industrial space off the West Side Highway), I practically could have. Chief among the items on my (and I'm sure many others') wishlist is the designer's new Parka bag. It's a fresh take on the Y2K-era baguette shape that was already at the forefront of everyone's mind after Fendi's big send-up 12 hours earlier. Structured with a slightly rounded bottom and shown in a range of colorways, the shoulder bag is that perfect not-too-small/not-too-big size. Pockets, cording and braid detailing add a touch of edge and distinctiveness without being over-the-top. Come spring, it'll be the perfect alternative to more ubiquitous "It bags" by the big luxury brands, though it could very possibly join their ranks.

The Parka bag's pockets and nylon cords reflect a utilitarianism seen throughout the collection: Many looks were styled with actual hooded parkas, sportswear details and simple sneakers (a collaboration with Keds), summed up in a press release as "a move towards radical functionality."

Joseph Altuzarra was inspired this season by the desert — guests were gifted a copy of 1968 novel "Desert Solitaire" — and all it encompasses, including "the path to mysticism, blurring lines between man and nature, the physical and spiritual," as the designer put it in a statement. In addition to outdoor-ready pieces and elegantly gorp-y details, this theme manifests in a number of beautiful prints and Shibori tie-dye with a hypnotic, psychedelic feel, seen on the brand's signature long, easy dresses as well as simply daytime separates, like matching shorts-and-button-down sets. I wanted one of those, too — but not as much as that Parka bag.

See every look from Altuzarra's Spring 2023 collection the gallery below.

