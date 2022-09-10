Skip to main content

At Altuzarra, Hypnotic Prints and a Major 'It Bag' Contender for Spring 2023

I would like one of these baguette-inspired bags right now, please.
altuzarra spring 2023 24

Altuzarra's Spring 2023 debut on Saturday morning was one of those shows where you just want to reach out pull the clothes and accessories off the model and wear them immediately. 

With an all-front-row seating format (in an airy, unadorned industrial space off the West Side Highway), I practically could have. Chief among the items on my (and I'm sure many others') wishlist is the designer's new Parka bag. It's a fresh take on the Y2K-era baguette shape that was already at the forefront of everyone's mind after Fendi's big send-up 12 hours earlier. Structured with a slightly rounded bottom and shown in a range of colorways, the shoulder bag is that perfect not-too-small/not-too-big size. Pockets, cording and braid detailing add a touch of edge and distinctiveness without being over-the-top. Come spring, it'll be the perfect alternative to more ubiquitous "It bags" by the big luxury brands, though it could very possibly join their ranks.

altuzarra spring 2023 parka bag2
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Parka bag's pockets and nylon cords reflect a utilitarianism seen throughout the collection: Many looks were styled with actual hooded parkas, sportswear details and simple sneakers (a collaboration with Keds), summed  up in a press release as "a move towards radical functionality."

Joseph Altuzarra was inspired this season by the desert — guests were gifted a copy of 1968 novel "Desert Solitaire" — and all it encompasses, including "the path to mysticism, blurring lines between man and nature, the physical and spiritual," as the designer put it in a statement. In addition to outdoor-ready pieces and elegantly gorp-y details, this theme manifests in a number of beautiful prints and Shibori tie-dye with a hypnotic, psychedelic feel, seen on the brand's signature long, easy dresses as well as simply daytime separates, like matching shorts-and-button-down sets. I wanted one of those, too — but not as much as that Parka bag. 

See every look from Altuzarra's Spring 2023 collection the gallery below.

altuzarra spring 2023 51
altuzarra spring 2023 1
altuzarra spring 2023 2
51
Gallery
51 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Christian Siriano Spring 2023 New York Fashion Week 48
Fashion Week

Christian Siriano Invokes 'the Greats' for Spring 2023

Shown in Elizabeth Taylor's former townhouse, the collection draws from the legacies of Hollywood icons like Katharine Hepburn, Marlene Dietrich and Bianca Jagger.

By Ana Colón
A model walks the runway for Prabal Gurung during 2022 New York Fashion Week The Shows on February 16, 2022 in New York City
News

Here's the Preliminary Schedule for New York Fashion Week

It begins!

By Ana Colón
Fendi 25th Anniversary of the Baguette Spring 2023 Show NYFW 57
Fashion Week

Fendi Brought Out Some Iconic People to Celebrate Its Iconic Baguette Bag in New York City

We're talking Marc Jacobs, Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian and Carrie Bradshaw herself, Sarah Jessica Parker.

By Dhani Mau
nyfw-best-bags-fall-2022
Fashion Week

Fashionista's 36 Favorite Bags From the New York Fall 2022 Runways

Featuring slouchy shoulder totes and sister bags.

By Fashionista