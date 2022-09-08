Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe's Sensual Grace at 'Blonde' Premiere

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

At the Venice Film Festival premiere of the highly anticipated Netflix film "Blonde," Ana de Armas, the star of the Mariyln Monroe biopic, furthered her resemblance to the superstar while floating across the red carpet in a custom Louis Vuitton gown that took over 350 hours to make.

Sweeping on the vibrant red beneath, de Armas wore a plunging pleated pink dress that channeled Monroe's essence and timeless, fearless style — not to mention, her iconic look from "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes". (The actor even accessorized with a dazzling diamond collar necklace.) It's cleverly cinched at the waist with a halter upper, the mousseline beautifully catching light and air for an ethereal effect. All together, the Samantha McMillen-styled look creates a silhouette and feminine feel, with a grace and softness mixed in with sensuality, that aligns with the image of the person de Armas is depicting on screen.

Kate Green/Getty Images

At nearly three hours long, "Blonde" takes inspiration from Joyce Carol Oates' critically acclaimed novel of the same name. Director Andrew Dominik spent at least 11 years creating the film, which covers Monroe's life from pained childhood to gilded stardom. Premiering at the drama-filled Venice Film Festival, hungry viewers will experience the star's story from a new, first-person perspective. de Armas told the Hollywood Reporter in an interview that it felt as if she, the cast and crew were "doing something bigger and something more special than just a film about [Marilyn]. We were in her service, in a way."

"She was all I thought about. She was all I dreamed about. She was all I could talk about," she said. "She was with me. And it was beautiful."

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.