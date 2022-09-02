Hi Fashionista! I'm Angela

Photo: Courtesy of Angela Wei

Having been reprimanded for writing in the first person for the better part of my life, it feels like I'm breaking many rules with this intro post. I know, really living life on the edge here.

I'm only a week into this new position, but I can already tell I'm going to love it! Like many of you, I have been an avid reader of Fashionista for quite some time — something about the familiar tone of the site made me feel as if the editors were my cooler older sisters filling me in on the latest fashion gossip. So, I was elated when I was able to convince the editors to parlay my sartorial obsession into a full-time job.

Perhaps I should give a quick backstory. I grew up in Vancouver, where I thought Lululemon leggings and Uggs were a fashion statement for an embarrassing amount of time. I moved to New York City a few years ago to attend Columbia University, and recently graduated with a degree in Art History and Visual Arts.

Fashion never felt like a viable career for most of my life. It only existed within the glossy pages of Vogue or worn by celebrities far removed from my own life. I fell into the industry serendipitously when I reached out for an internship at Garage Magazine (R.I.P., gone but never forgotten). I got the best fashion crash course there, and later assisted some of the most successful stylists in the industry. But I ultimately knew my passion was in writing and analyzing visual culture. So, being at Fashionista is truly the dream job for me.

To conclude, here are some random facts about me: I attended three colleges in four years, I renamed myself at age 9 and I have an unhealthy obsession with "Pride and Prejudice" (2005 version). In my free time I enjoy making acrylic paintings, trying to learn Blackpink dance routines and sharing unsolicited photos of my cat.

If any of the above sounds like you, feel free to connect with me on Instagram at @theangelawei !

