Great Outfits in Fashion History: Anne Hathaway's Perfectly Tacky Graphic Tee

Photo: Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Though Anne Hathaway's fashion renaissance has been ushered in by way of her recent film festival domination and sartorial experimentation, there was once a time when the actor's style epitomized the girl-next-door image, blending into the Y2K trends with denim and floral camisole dresses.

Never shy to embrace a casual ensemble on the red carpet, Hathaway perhaps embodied this best at the 2004 Teen Choice Awards, showing up in a pair of boot-cut jeans, held up by a chunky white belt embellished with studs. The cherry on top: a pink fitted tee with the words "Fed Up" on the front, modeled after the logo of FedEx. The subtext read, "We Need Freedom & Unity."

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Of course, the "Princess Diaries" star was far from the only celebrity to make an impression with her T-shirts. Two years earlier, Britney Spears wore the seminal "Dump Him" tee shortly after her breakup with Justin Timberlake. What followed was a slew of other big names like Paris Hilton ("Stop Being Desperate") and Lindsay Lohan ("Skinny Bitch") taking part in the phenomenon, crafting a pre-social media way to directly hit back at haters and exes alike.

Nowadays, brands like Praying and Omighty have resurrected the public's love of the graphic tee, with slogans like "Future Milf" and "God's Favorite" being championed by a largely Gen Z audience. Embrace your inner sassy 2000s celebrity with some of the tops in the gallery below.

