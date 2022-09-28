Skip to main content

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Anne Hathaway's Perfectly Tacky Graphic Tee

The actor took part in the pre-social media method to directly hit back at haters and exes alike.
anne_hathaway_y2k_fed_up_tee_shirt

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Though Anne Hathaway's fashion renaissance has been ushered in by way of her recent film festival domination and sartorial experimentation, there was once a time when the actor's style epitomized the girl-next-door image, blending into the Y2K trends with denim and floral camisole dresses.

Never shy to embrace a casual ensemble on the red carpet, Hathaway perhaps embodied this best at the 2004 Teen Choice Awards, showing up in a pair of boot-cut jeans, held up by a chunky white belt embellished with studs. The cherry on top: a pink fitted tee with the words "Fed Up" on the front, modeled after the logo of FedEx. The subtext read, "We Need Freedom & Unity."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

anne_hathaway_y2k_fed_up_tee_shirt_2

Of course, the "Princess Diaries" star was far from the only celebrity to make an impression with her T-shirts. Two years earlier, Britney Spears wore the seminal "Dump Him" tee shortly after her breakup with Justin Timberlake. What followed was a slew of other big names like Paris Hilton ("Stop Being Desperate") and Lindsay Lohan ("Skinny Bitch") taking part in the phenomenon, crafting a pre-social media way to directly hit back at haters and exes alike. 

Nowadays, brands like Praying and Omighty have resurrected the public's love of the graphic tee, with slogans like "Future Milf" and "God's Favorite" being championed by a largely Gen Z audience. Embrace your inner sassy 2000s celebrity with some of the tops in the gallery below.

no_photos_pleasE_tee
IHaveNoPersonality_mowalola_720x
im_sorry_petra_collins_i_love_gossip_tee
6
Gallery
6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

Screen Shot 2022-08-15 at 9.21.00 AM
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Bai Ling's Pastel Colorblocked Dress

Through her obscure, under-appreciated fashion decisions, the actor proved time and time again that she plays by her own rules.

By Brooke Frischer
Britney Spears at the 2001 Teen Choice Awards.
Style

Great Outfits In Fashion History: Britney Spears' Denim Corset

An underrated look from the queen of denim.

By Brooke Frischer
Lindsay Lohan performs at the 2005 American Music Awards
Style

Great Outfits In Fashion History: Lindsay Lohan's Y2K Priscilla Presley Nod

In honor of the 'Elvis' premiere (and LiLo's Hollywood comeback).

By Brooke Frischer
anne-hathaway-prada-2013-academy-awards-1
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Anne Hathaway's Underappreciated Oscars Dress

This look was perfect, actually!

By Tyler McCall