Bachelor Nation Is All Over New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

Bachelor Nation is bracing itself for what host Jesse Palmer emphatically teased as "the most emotional finale in 'Bachelorette' history" (so much so that it requires two episodes, across two weeks), plus a new season of "Bachelor in Paradise." But past contestants and leads of the franchise? They appear nonplussed — at least, that's what one can gather from the many, many appearances they've made at New York Fashion Week this season.

The Spring 2023 shows, presentations and parties have had a noticeable uptick in Bachelor Nation representation, at least compared with what longtime fans (i.e. me and Steph) can remember. Sure, you expect a good number of people with roses in their bios to RSVP to a Revolve event — and many did! — but there have also been plenty of Bach alumni sightings all over the city: at Saks' New York Fashion Week kick-off (Fashionista favorite Tayshia Adams, Grocery Store Joe, Serena P.), at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party (Adams again, Nick Viall, Victoria F., Kit Keenan) and at a handful of shows and presentations. Some might not surprise you: Chelsea Vaughn, for one, is a model; Keenan, daughter of designer Cynthia Rowley, has brought many of her friends from the franchise into the industry and New York scene since appearing on Matt James' season.

Part one of "The Bachelorette" finale might be competing against Christian Cowan and Puma for the fashion crowd's attention on Tuesday night, but the stars of Bachelor Nation new and old have been giving us plenty to talk about at New York Fashion Week. Check out all of the #Bach sightings at the Spring 2023 events in the gallery below.

