Batsheva's Spring 2023 Collection Is a Treat for the Eyes

Photo: Courtesy of Batsheva

The best way to describe Batsheva is that you can wear it to the synagogue, then to a chic afternoon tea party — or to the deli, as designer Bathseva Hay demonstrated at the brand's Spring 2023 presentation, which was set at Ben's Kosher Deli.

Batsheva's Spring 2023 collection is a subversive take on Victorian, Amish and Hasidic styles (while Creative Director Bathseva Hay grew up a secular Jew, her Orthodox Jew husband is a big inspiration for her designs).

Servers walked around with coffee, orange juice and a delicious selection of pastries, while behind the runway, chefs peeked out excitedly at the show to come. As the music turned on, the models walked by in looks that perfectly married a folksy craft aesthetic with an undeniable dreamy romanticism. A few standouts included a strawberry-printed baby doll tank top paired with a striped maxi skirt, a pink gingham prairie dress with fabulous lace trimming and the abundant use of English floral patterns against pastel fabrics. It was as if Hay rummaged and pulled from her mother's upholstery fabric drawer — in the best way possible.

While modesty is at the core of Hay's design, Spring 2023 ushered in something new for the brand — like with the white mesh speckled with black stars on a short princess-sleeve top, paired with a ruffled maxi skirt of the same fabric, or with the oversized blazer left open to reveal a dainty bikini top, matched with a pair of sparkly mesh trousers.

"I started thinking about Gunne Sax, because I've so Laura Ashley'd myself out that I was like, 'Let's go into this more '70s kind of vibe," the designer told Vogue after the show. "I was appalled by how I continually make such frumpy garments, and I thought, the only thing I can do is try to do something sexy, show more skin and make it sexy… or whatever."

See every single look from Batsheva's Spring 2023 collection in the gallery below.

51 Gallery 51 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.