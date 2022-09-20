The 29 Best Beauty Looks From London Fashion Week Street Style

These were the standout hair, makeup and nail moments from outside the first batch of European shows.

On the street at London Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

There has been a lot going on in London lately (to say the least), and somewhere among the many newsworthy events, London Fashion Week happened. There were plenty of not-to-be-missed moments from those shows — and there were also some notable goings on in the streets outside them, including a whole bunch of inventive, inspiring and creative beauty looks we won't soon forget.

The standout hair, makeup and nail moments from outside the first batch of European shows included fresh haircut ideas, striking lip colors, intricate braided styles and inventive use of embellishments, like ribbons and rhinestones. We rounded up 29 of our favorite beauty street-style looks in the gallery below — click through to see them all.

29 Gallery 29 Images

