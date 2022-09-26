24 Memorable Beauty Looks From Milan Fashion Week Street Style

The Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 runways gave us plenty to talk about — Adult twins! Christian cross crop tops! Pool floaties! — but amid all of that, we also kept an eye on the street style happening off the catwalk. And there were some truly memorable beauty looks to be found.

Playful hair color was a big focus for showgoers in Milan, who not only dabbled in neon and anything-but-natural tones, but also embraced inventive patterns, like the dip-dyed ends (shown above) and a plaid print that seemed to reimagine hair as fabric (perfect for fashion week). We also spotted creative makeup looks, like those featuring crystal embellishments and fall-ready lip colors.

See all of the standout beauty moments from outside the Italian fashion capital's Spring 2023 shows in the gallery below.

24 Gallery 24 Images

